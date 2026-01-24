12 San Pellegrino Sparkling Drinks, Ranked

San Pellegrino is a mainstay in the world of sparkling water and has been around for 125 years and counting. It sources its mineral water naturally via the Italian Alps, and you can find the brand in stores in well over 100 countries around the globe. I only knew about the company's sparkling water and grew up with my parents consistently pouring a drink from the large green bottle — more frequently around the holidays when it was enjoyed as a special festive beverage.

I was intrigued to discover that the brand has a wider scope of sparkling drinks aside from the plain one I was familiar with, and I wanted to taste test some of them. While there are more San Pellegrino products on the market than I was able to get my hands on, I found a few options in my area. I located three kinds of drinks: sparkling waters lightly flavored with fruit juice, stronger fruit-forward sparkling drinks, and options with zero added sugar. I tasted and ranked these drinks purely on flavor and personal preference. Come with me on a carbonated adventure to discover which drinks I couldn't stop sipping, but also those I wouldn't necessarily order next time.

