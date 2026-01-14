5 Best Costco Hidden Gems From 2025
The beauty of shopping at Costco is that there are as many exciting, underrated items on shelves as there are reliable, best-selling staples. While the most popular Kirkland Signature products in history are always worth grabbing, digging for hidden gems breaks up the monotony of buying the same things during every visit. We searched through products that launched at Costco in 2025 and rounded up five grocery goodies that deserve more love, even if they're not as widely known as the food court hot dog or Kirkland rotisserie chicken.
This past year, indulgent baked goods dominated lists of the most viral groceries at everyone's favorite warehouse chain, such as Costco's new Crème Brûlée Bar Cake that had shoppers running to stores. While there's nothing wrong with that, customers who don't want to buy giant trays of cake, muffins, and cookies every week may feel like they're missing out on Costco's new releases. In reality, your local store could be housing tons of great finds that flew under your radar. By sifting through social media posts and customer reviews, we pushed past the big trends and found lesser-known items to suit any Costco shopper. From delicious and nutritious frozen seafood to refreshing drinks and craveable snacks, you're sure to find something here that you'll be glad you didn't miss out on.
Silo Streetfood Korean Bibimbap
Costco's frozen pizzas steal a lot of the spotlight when it comes to easy meals, but for a dish that's more nutritious, exciting, and 100% vegan to boot, Silo Streetfood Korean Bibimbap is where it's at. Featuring carrots, bean sprouts, and shiitake and shimeji mushrooms in gochujang sauce, served with sticky rice and a seaweed topping, this shelf-stable version of the classic Korean dish is soothing and satisfying.
We named this ready-to-eat meal as a must-try Costco new arrival for October 2025, and it delivers the flavor and convenience to back it up. Customer reviews say this product brings the tastiness of homemade vegetarian bibimbap to your pantry, praising the firm veggies and sweet, slightly tangy sauce with just the right amount of heat. The whole dish only takes 60 seconds to heat up in the microwave, making it a weeknight dinner savior that deserves to be more popular than it is.
Like any good instant noodle dish, Silo Streetfood Korean Bibimbap is delicious as-is, but even better with your own custom add-ins. A sunny side-up egg is a traditional topping for bibimbap, adding more satiating protein and a nice, creamy yolk to your quick meal. If you don't care about keeping it vegan, quickly stir-fried beef or pork upgrades your bibimbap instantly, or serve it with kimchi for a refreshingly acidic, extra-hot kick.
San Pellegrino Zero Grams Added Sugar Variety Pack
Fruit-flavored sparkling drinks with little to no sugar are a beverage trend that shows no signs of vanishing, and at this point, the market is rather crowded. However, when we taste tested San Pellegrino's new lineup, it managed to stand out among zero-sugar brands, and now Costco is offering a value pack of two delectable flavors. The San Pellegrino 24-count Zero Sugar Added Variety Pack includes 12 cans each of Pomegranate & Orange and Peach & Clementine beverages, and we thought the latter flavor was the best in the entire product line. Zesty, juicy, and authentic-tasting due to the inclusion of real fruit juice, it's an underrated sipper that should get a place in your fridge ASAP.
The Pomegranate & Orange flavor is no slouch, either. Though it's on the sweeter side, customer reviews still call it light and refreshing with a balance between the berry-like pomegranate and orange essence. Fans also point out that these drinks lack the artificial notes or distracting aftertastes that normally turn them off of lower-sugar beverages. If you're not a pomegranate or peach fan, Costco also offers a different variety pack with Blood Orange and Cherry & Lemon flavors. At about $26.50 per case, the warehouse chain has the best deal compared to other vendors, which charge quite a few dollars more for the same number of cans.
Partini Spinach & Artichoke Bites
Shoppers will find no shortage of popular appetizers in the Costco freezer aisle, but for frequent party-throwers who have tried them all, the Partini Spinach Artichoke Bites could be an exciting new favorite. Having debuted in February 2025, these delectable nibbles feature a rich spinach, artichoke, and cream cheese filling inside a crispy battered shell, and only take seven minutes to crisp up in the air fryer or 16 minutes in the oven. With 40 bites in every box — more than enough to feed a whole gaggle of guests — this product is a must-buy if you want to be the host with the most.
Happy Costco shoppers say that Partini Spinach Artichoke Bites get a perfect ten no matter how you cook them. They're creamy on the inside and crunchy on the outside, and you can actually taste the vegetables alongside the cheese in the filling. One fan on Reddit called them "the best bites I've ever had in my life" and noted that boxes had already sold out in their area, so hurry to Costco before you miss your chance and have to wait for the next restock. If you get your hands on these bites, try serving them with marinara sauce as one customer suggested, or simply plate them up with fresh lemon wedges to squeeze on top.
Edward Marc Snappers Milk Chocolate Caramel & Pretzel Clusters
While Costco is a great place to find famous brand-name goods for cheap, sometimes it's the smaller, less flashy labels that sell the best products. For chocolate lovers, Edward Marc is the fan-favorite brand name to look for on your next trip to Costco, and its Snappers Milk Chocolate Caramel & Pretzel Clusters popped up at warehouses during August of 2025. Featuring crunchy, salty pretzels covered in soft, buttery caramel and a chocolate coating, these crave-worthy clusters are quickly becoming a customer favorite. They definitely deserve a spot in your pantry alongside Edward Marc's other sweet treats.
In the past, Edward Marc has sold similar pretzel clusters with dark chocolate and sea salt at Costco, and fans called them so good, you have to stop yourself from finishing the whole package in one sitting. We imagine this milk chocolate version is just as delicious, and a little more kid-friendly for parents who want a snack the whole household will adore. But if you somehow wind up with leftovers at the bottom of the 20-ounce bag, these clusters would be amazing crushed up and sprinkled on ice cream, brownies, or a simple slice of cheesecake.
Sea Cuisine Tortilla Crusted Tilapia
You might associate frozen fish with off flavors and rubbery textures, but Costco is hiding a premium product that will make you forget about those stereotypes. On our list of what to buy and avoid at Costco in spring 2025, Sea Cuisine Tortilla Crusted Tilapia landed firmly in the "thumbs up" category. Each box delivers two sustainably-sourced tilapia filets coated in a crust of corn tortilla chips flavored with chipotles, garlic, and spices.
Our taste tester found the fish to be perfectly moist and flaky with a slight sweetness, but the ultra-crunchy, slightly spicy crust is the true star. The filets heat through in 12 to 13 minutes in the oven, but a stint in the air fryer will ensure maximum crispness. Countless other Costco fans say this item is an underrated gem and have shared their favorite ways to serve it up. "This is a regular purchase for me!" one Redditor wrote. "Cilantro lime rice, a can of black beans and these make for an easy weeknight meal."
Other shoppers highly recommend using Sea Cuisine's tilapia as a filling for tacos. Slide the heated pieces into warmed tortillas with a fruity salsa, minced fresh herbs, and more of the best toppings for fish tacos, and no one at the table will be able to tell you didn't make everything from scratch. The fried filets are also great on top of salads, or serve alongside tartar sauce, a wedge of lime, and french fries.