The Fan-Favorite Brand Name To Look For On Your Next Trip To Costco
A visit to Costco is like a visit to a treasure trove of delicious snacks. Not only does Costco carry a ton of items under its Kirkland Signature brand, but the chain often partners with well-known and beloved brands to bring products to you on the cheap. One such brand is Edward Marc, a chocolate brand beloved by Costco shoppers with a sweet tooth.
One user on Reddit's r/Costco board shared an image of a package of Edward Marc Strawberry Shortcake Bites that they found at Costco, and commenters were enthralled, with many expressing their desire to find them at their local store. Redditor u/jenguinaf commented, "I've never wanted anything more. My store better carry them." Another user, u/F2PClashMaster, commented, "All the edward marc snacks are addictive. The dark chocolate coconut almonds are like crack." The Strawberry Shortcake Bites are described on the package as shortbread cookies with a sweet strawberry creme, and one Reddit user compared them to strawberry-flavored Whopper candies. Others suggested that they would be good frozen or used as ice cream toppers.
Another r/Costco Reddit thread showed off the brand's Thin Mint bites, which are similar to the Strawberry Shortcake bites but taste like the beloved Girl Scout cookie. Users were similarly stoked about this offering, with user u/PerpetualShades commenting, "Edward Marc is doing the devil's work. I cannot stop eating whatever they make."
Other beloved Edward Marc products (and where to get them)
Unfortunately, Edward Marc's products are not listed on Costco's regular website and are only available on the Costco Business Center website. Luckily, there is a full catalog of Edward Marc's products on the brand's website. The brand offers both bakery and retail versions of many of its offerings, including its Snappers, almonds, and peanut brittle. They are sold at retailers across the U.S. and in Canada (though, interestingly, the brand's site doesn't specifically mention Costco as a retailer). In addition to the Thin Mint bites, the brand also sells Girl Scout-branded Coconut Caramel bites. It only advertises these as being at Target, but one Reddit user found them at their local Costco.
Since Costco doesn't offer Edward Marc products online, you'll have to stop by your local Costco and see what is offered. If you can't find your desired products there, you can always order them off of Walmart or Amazon or look in other locations; Edward Marc's site offers a full list of retail locations that sell Snappers, and many of these locations (such as Hy-Vee and Albertsons) sell other products from the brand as well.