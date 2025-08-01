The Fan-Favorite Brand Name To Look For On Your Next Trip To Costco

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A visit to Costco is like a visit to a treasure trove of delicious snacks. Not only does Costco carry a ton of items under its Kirkland Signature brand, but the chain often partners with well-known and beloved brands to bring products to you on the cheap. One such brand is Edward Marc, a chocolate brand beloved by Costco shoppers with a sweet tooth.

One user on Reddit's r/Costco board shared an image of a package of Edward Marc Strawberry Shortcake Bites that they found at Costco, and commenters were enthralled, with many expressing their desire to find them at their local store. Redditor u/jenguinaf commented, "I've never wanted anything more. My store better carry them." Another user, u/F2PClashMaster, commented, "All the edward marc snacks are addictive. The dark chocolate coconut almonds are like crack." The Strawberry Shortcake Bites are described on the package as shortbread cookies with a sweet strawberry creme, and one Reddit user compared them to strawberry-flavored Whopper candies. Others suggested that they would be good frozen or used as ice cream toppers.

Another r/Costco Reddit thread showed off the brand's Thin Mint bites, which are similar to the Strawberry Shortcake bites but taste like the beloved Girl Scout cookie. Users were similarly stoked about this offering, with user u/PerpetualShades commenting, "Edward Marc is doing the devil's work. I cannot stop eating whatever they make."