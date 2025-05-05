What To Buy (And Avoid) At Costco In Spring 2025

There are a lot of shopping hacks you should be aware of if you want to maximize your membership at Costco. One such hack is that stores continuously update their inventory seasonally, introducing new items, liquidating ones that aren't selling, and getting in new supplies of popular items that have previously sold out. This not only allows Costco to keep its prices lower than other retailers, but it also gives customers a sense that they are always getting the best deal.

This spring is no exception to this rule, and we wanted our readers to get a first glimpse of the new and returning items you can find in the grocery aisles of Costco. To this end, we made a trip there and took some copious notes so that you know what to buy (and avoid) the next time you visit your local store.