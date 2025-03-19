The Major Problem With Costco Ribeye Steaks, According To Customers
Famous for end-to-end marbling and a luscious fat cap, ribeyes are a cut of steak that comes directly from the rib cage. It may be less expensive than porterhouse or filet mignon, but the ribeye's unbeatable flavor and tenderness won it our top ranking of all the most popular cuts of steak. Unfortunately, the ribeye at Costco has not measured up to its decadent and tasty potential, and customers have taken to Reddit to discuss the major problem behind the poor quality of Costco's ribeye steaks.
Recent posts have complained of a notable and disappointing downfall in quality, flavor, and texture. One disgruntled customer asked, "Has anyone else noticed a drop in quality, or is it just my local Costco?" While another Redditor remarked about a lack of marbling and called the meat chewy after cooking. These comments sparked long threads of affirmation, bemoaning a complete lack of marbling and a tough consistency.
Another Reddit thread asserts that the lack of marbling and unfortunate texture are byproducts of the major problem: cutting the fat caps. According to the post's author, Costco "ruins prime ribeyes" by separating the cap from the eye. Some surmise that the butchers split the cap from the eye to make more money by selling them separately. Whether it's price gouging or poor butchery, Costco ribeye steaks will never be as good as a ribeye that features both muscles.
Solutions to Costco's major problem from customers and employees
Along with complaints and reasons why Costco ribeyes have gone downhill, Reddit threads also contain helpful advice from knowledgeable customers and Costco employees alike. Many of the customers recommend going directly to the butcher at your local Costco to ask for the exact cut that you want. Others simply tell you to pay more attention to the pre-cut and packaged ribeyes; the marbling or lack thereof should be apparent upon visual inspection. Some customers assert that Costco sells fat caps separately, or that you can ask for only the fat caps, as they offer a flavor that's worth the expense. For those shelling out fat cap prices for just the eye of the ribeye, many customers recommended opting for the New York strip instead.
Employees chimed in on various posts, asserting that the separation of fat caps and eyes is no longer a practice at Costco post-Covid. Another meat cutter at Costco said the issue isn't bad butchering but instead that the poor quality of the meat is the product of a cattle industry in decline. "The food industry as a whole is a major let down ... and taste, texture, and quality has definitely gone down due to the feed, and care of the animals," wrote one Redditor. The silver-lining, according to another Costco meat cutter, is that, "If you are disappointed, Costco does offer refunds." Costco's famously good customer service also means that meat cutters will surely comply with requests to find ribeyes cut to your liking.