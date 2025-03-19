The Major Problem With Costco Ribeye Steaks, According To Customers

Famous for end-to-end marbling and a luscious fat cap, ribeyes are a cut of steak that comes directly from the rib cage. It may be less expensive than porterhouse or filet mignon, but the ribeye's unbeatable flavor and tenderness won it our top ranking of all the most popular cuts of steak. Unfortunately, the ribeye at Costco has not measured up to its decadent and tasty potential, and customers have taken to Reddit to discuss the major problem behind the poor quality of Costco's ribeye steaks.

Recent posts have complained of a notable and disappointing downfall in quality, flavor, and texture. One disgruntled customer asked, "Has anyone else noticed a drop in quality, or is it just my local Costco?" While another Redditor remarked about a lack of marbling and called the meat chewy after cooking. These comments sparked long threads of affirmation, bemoaning a complete lack of marbling and a tough consistency.

Another Reddit thread asserts that the lack of marbling and unfortunate texture are byproducts of the major problem: cutting the fat caps. According to the post's author, Costco "ruins prime ribeyes" by separating the cap from the eye. Some surmise that the butchers split the cap from the eye to make more money by selling them separately. Whether it's price gouging or poor butchery, Costco ribeye steaks will never be as good as a ribeye that features both muscles.