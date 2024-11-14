The Frozen Meal You Should Just Leave Behind At Costco

Costco frozen meals are so varied that you can try a new dish for dinner every night of the week. From Birds Eye garlic chicken to Bibigo shrimp fried rice, there's always something satisfying and savory to be found in the abundant chiller cabinets. However, there's one frozen meal we reckon you should just leave behind at Costco; Marie Callender's chicken pot pie. The loser in our ranking of 9 popular Costco frozen meals, we found it to be non-starter that was lacking in flavor and texture.

Featuring all the best bits of a classic chicken pot pie, Marie Callender's version combines chunks of chicken with carrots, celery, and peas in a thickened chicken broth that's encased in a pie crust made with enriched wheat flour. Unfortunately, despite having all the right elements, it failed to deliver. Firstly, we found the bottom crust lacked the structure required to contain the moist ingredients in a filled pie. It was soggy upon removal from the foil container even though we opted to oven bake it for a crisper finish instead of giving it a quick zap in the microwave (which can often elicit a doughy and squishy texture). This sogginess meant the gravy inside the pie leaked out as the pastry collapsed. Secondly, the vegetables were far too soft and the chicken was dry and dense, which could perhaps be attributed to their large size. While the top crust of pastry was crisp, it simply didn't make up for the other failings.

