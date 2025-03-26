The Best Way To Cook Costco's Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches, According To Shoppers

Given how hectic a busy morning can become, we'll take any shortcut to make the days a little easier, like a breakfast sandwich. It's filling, flavorful, and compact enough to fit in one hand with a large cup of coffee in the other. Costco's Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches are a no-brainer, loaded with applewood smoked bacon, egg, and cheese between two buttery croissant buns. Although these breakfast bites have convenient instructions on the side of the box, some insist that the best way to get an even bake is to go a little rogue.

According to the directions on the box, shoppers are meant to use an air fryer for the sandwiches, preheating the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and baking the opened sandwich for four to six minutes. Alternatively, the box suggests using a microwave on the high setting for 75 seconds, but shoppers have devised their own methods for the perfect breakfast sandwich. One Kirkland Signature fan discovered that a combination of eight minutes in the air fryer at 385 degrees Fahrenheit paired with one minute in the microwave on high results in an evenly baked, delightfully crispy breakfast sandwich. Another thread on Reddit discusses cranking the air fryer up to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and baking for seven minutes. Either way, shoppers agree that the instructions on the box miss the mark.