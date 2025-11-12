Costco's New Bar Cake Flavor Has Shoppers Running To The Warehouse

With the triumphant return of Costco's seasonal fan favorite pecan pie, it would seem shoppers should be set on sweets for the time being. Of course, the warehouse giant wouldn't have such a fervent fandom without dropping the occasional surprise new treat from seemingly out of nowhere to take the bakery section by storm. Though not even listed on Costco's website quite yet, an Instagram post from user @costcohotfinds has fans running to their local store in search of a brand new Crème Brûlée Bar Cake.

Priced at $18.99, the rectangular-shaped cake definitely seems to have taken some inspiration from a classic crème brûlée recipe, albeit without the same ramekin housing or burnt accents, as some Facebook comments are quick to point out. Sporting layers of spongy vanilla cake with a creamy custard filling and a layer of crunchy sugar on the bottom, the Costco cake is finished off with a thick topping of frosting and an accent of golden sugar sprinkled on top.

When it comes to creative desserts and clever fusions of flavors, the popular cakes at Costco garner mostly positive reactions. The exciting presence of a new item in the Costco bakery is cause for celebration, and, for some discerning fans, a reasonably cautious optimism.