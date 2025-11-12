Costco's New Bar Cake Flavor Has Shoppers Running To The Warehouse
With the triumphant return of Costco's seasonal fan favorite pecan pie, it would seem shoppers should be set on sweets for the time being. Of course, the warehouse giant wouldn't have such a fervent fandom without dropping the occasional surprise new treat from seemingly out of nowhere to take the bakery section by storm. Though not even listed on Costco's website quite yet, an Instagram post from user @costcohotfinds has fans running to their local store in search of a brand new Crème Brûlée Bar Cake.
Priced at $18.99, the rectangular-shaped cake definitely seems to have taken some inspiration from a classic crème brûlée recipe, albeit without the same ramekin housing or burnt accents, as some Facebook comments are quick to point out. Sporting layers of spongy vanilla cake with a creamy custard filling and a layer of crunchy sugar on the bottom, the Costco cake is finished off with a thick topping of frosting and an accent of golden sugar sprinkled on top.
When it comes to creative desserts and clever fusions of flavors, the popular cakes at Costco garner mostly positive reactions. The exciting presence of a new item in the Costco bakery is cause for celebration, and, for some discerning fans, a reasonably cautious optimism.
Fan reactions to Costco's Crème Brûlée Bar Cake
Given its distinct taste and texture, it's worth wondering if it's truly possible to capture the essence of crème brûlée in the form of a cake. Between Costco's number of hits and misses when it comes to confections, this definitely seems to be a dessert worth digging into for closer consideration. As far as initial fan reactions, there's been a great deal of excitement mixed with a number of dissenting opinions expressing misgivings about the sweet treat.
Comments across Facebook include, "Just picked up one today. So good. Little crunchy and I love it." Some Costco shoppers are even planning to add the cake to their Thanksgiving dessert lineup in the hopes that this new addition is here to stay. Others on Instagram have called out the excessive number of ingredients in the dessert as a negative, stating, "Did you see all those ingredients? No thanks."
Still, there are plenty of devotees across social media who can't resist the siren song of this new crème brûlée-inspired offering, saying, "Costco bar cakes are my weakness and I will be getting this." For Costco members near and far, if you've got a sweet tooth and a reason to share this delightful dessert, dig in and explore a new and exciting cake.