Move Over Pumpkin: This Fan-Favorite Pie Is Back On Costco Shelves In Time For Thanksgiving

With the holiday season almost here, it's time to indulge in your favorite seasonal treats. Costco has always been home to a number of sought-after desserts, including plenty of party-perfect pies in large-scale formats. If you've already figured out how to transform Costco pumpkin pie into the ultimate party dessert by using cookie cutters to shape it into individual portions, prepare to switch gears from fruity to nutty with Costco's much-loved pecan pie.

Check your local Costco warehouse store to see if the 70-ounce Kirkland Signature Pecan Pie is in stock yet for the Southern sweet of your dreams. Its jumbo size is consistent with other Costco pies and, at a price point under $20, it's well worth investing in the shareable confection.

Costco's take on a classic pecan pie recipe definitely invites some creativity with regard to serving. Whether you take the cookie-cutter approach to breaking it up into smaller pieces, try your hand at making slim slices, or simply scoop it out with a spoon and blend it into a festive milkshake, there is a lot you can do with that much pecan pie. Fans on Reddit call the pie "a very solid value" with a delicious crust. Some voices of dissent call it out as "mid" or too sweet, though this can be easily rectified with a few clever touches.