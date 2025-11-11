Move Over Pumpkin: This Fan-Favorite Pie Is Back On Costco Shelves In Time For Thanksgiving
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With the holiday season almost here, it's time to indulge in your favorite seasonal treats. Costco has always been home to a number of sought-after desserts, including plenty of party-perfect pies in large-scale formats. If you've already figured out how to transform Costco pumpkin pie into the ultimate party dessert by using cookie cutters to shape it into individual portions, prepare to switch gears from fruity to nutty with Costco's much-loved pecan pie.
Check your local Costco warehouse store to see if the 70-ounce Kirkland Signature Pecan Pie is in stock yet for the Southern sweet of your dreams. Its jumbo size is consistent with other Costco pies and, at a price point under $20, it's well worth investing in the shareable confection.
Costco's take on a classic pecan pie recipe definitely invites some creativity with regard to serving. Whether you take the cookie-cutter approach to breaking it up into smaller pieces, try your hand at making slim slices, or simply scoop it out with a spoon and blend it into a festive milkshake, there is a lot you can do with that much pecan pie. Fans on Reddit call the pie "a very solid value" with a delicious crust. Some voices of dissent call it out as "mid" or too sweet, though this can be easily rectified with a few clever touches.
Tips for enjoying Costco's seasonal pecan pie
The once-a-year appearance of Costco's pecan dessert is truly cause for celebration. Though opinions can vary on this massive pie, even those who might think it too sweet can find ways to enjoy it. For example, serving a small piece of the pie alongside a Thanksgiving-themed whiskey or bourbon cocktail will help to counter some of the excessive sweetness and act as a pleasing after-dinner treat. It would also pair well with an espresso or a cup of coffee.
Another way to cut the sweetness of store-bought pies is to add a sprinkle of flaky Maldon Salt on top. You can also try adding a drizzle of bittersweet dark chocolate on top for more richness and to counter some of the excessive sweet flavor. Similarly, you can add the leftover pie filling to a batch of fudgy brownies to transform your Costco treat into an entirely new dessert. Bake bite-sized pieces of the pie alongside leftover dinner rolls, eggs, milk, and seasonings for a fantastic holiday-inspired bread pudding.
For those who love to indulge in the sweetness, having a piece of this pie alongside a scoop of vanilla ice cream, whipped topping, or even a fruit compote is sure to satisfy. Taking the opportunity to get creative with this giant pecan pie only comes around during the holiday season. It's best to seize the sweetness while you can.