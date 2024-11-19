You've learned to elevate store-bought pie crust with an easy three-ingredient wash, now get ready to spruce up the pie you purchased racing home from work. Should that golden blueberry pie taste a bit too sweet for your liking, you have options, and you're not forced to serve pieces without any attempts at correction. Whether turning to the contents in your kitchen cupboard or simply using a quick pinch of salt, a sugary pie can be mellowed out, and you can present dessert to your dinner guests or family with pride.

Advertisement

Keep in mind that while adding ingredients can soften the blow of sweeter bites, building a rounded-out flavor that translates into balanced servings is the overarching goal. Sprinkling salt onto a pie will result in a tasting experience that is more nuanced than simply salty, just be sure you use the right kind of salt when attempting this approach. Reach for coarse kosher salt, not the kind of iodized salt you'd find sitting on the countertop. Similarly, flaky Maldon salt can not only help restore an overly sweet pie but also add a touch of refined elegance to your dessert. You can buy boxes of Maldon online as well as other premium flaky salts if they're not available in your local store. Just remember, the salt itself shouldn't be something you can pinpoint when tasting your repaired dessert.

Advertisement