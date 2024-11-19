The Best Way To Cut The Sweetness Of Store-Bought Pie Is Also The Easiest
You've learned to elevate store-bought pie crust with an easy three-ingredient wash, now get ready to spruce up the pie you purchased racing home from work. Should that golden blueberry pie taste a bit too sweet for your liking, you have options, and you're not forced to serve pieces without any attempts at correction. Whether turning to the contents in your kitchen cupboard or simply using a quick pinch of salt, a sugary pie can be mellowed out, and you can present dessert to your dinner guests or family with pride.
Keep in mind that while adding ingredients can soften the blow of sweeter bites, building a rounded-out flavor that translates into balanced servings is the overarching goal. Sprinkling salt onto a pie will result in a tasting experience that is more nuanced than simply salty, just be sure you use the right kind of salt when attempting this approach. Reach for coarse kosher salt, not the kind of iodized salt you'd find sitting on the countertop. Similarly, flaky Maldon salt can not only help restore an overly sweet pie but also add a touch of refined elegance to your dessert. You can buy boxes of Maldon online as well as other premium flaky salts if they're not available in your local store. Just remember, the salt itself shouldn't be something you can pinpoint when tasting your repaired dessert.
One simple step for a more balanced dessert
Along with sprinkling salt on top of a store-bought pie — either before or after heating it up — you can also use spices to help settle the sweetness. A pinch of cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice can soften sharper sugary edges, and more unusual seasonings like black pepper, tarragon, sumac, and basil may also help you turn that store-bought pie into a more gourmet experience.
Should your pie lend to nuttier, earthier inclusions, roasted almonds or a swirl of tahini or nut butter can smooth the corners out of a too-sweet recipe, or a quick dusting of espresso powder can provide the depth a sugary pie needs. Alternatively, serve the pie with a sharp cheese or a dollop of natural or goat-milk yogurt, and you'll find the sweeter flavors will seem toned down. If all else fails, you can consider serving your pie alongside more savory dishes like graham crackers and popcorn, offer smaller slices as part of a dessert dish filled with roasted strawberry and black pepper gelato, or repurpose the pie to fold into tomorrow morning's baked oatmeal.