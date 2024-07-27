Give Your Next Cheese Board A Sweet Spin With Cookie Pairings

Think of your next cheese board as the empty chalkboard waiting for you to write down your cravings. While typical ingredients can help round out presentations of various cheeses, we'd like to encourage you to include some sweetness in your next platter of cheeses. Former cheese maker and self-described cheese monger Madelyn Varela asks cheese lovers to try eating cookies with cheese. On Instagram, Varela can be seen swiping creamy cheeses onto cookies and making open-faced cookie sandwiches with slices of harder cheeses. Though the pairing might sound surprising to some cheese aficionados, open-minded eaters will be well rewarded for their culinary curiosity.

Varela likens the combination of double-stuffed Oreos and burrata to the experience of dunking the beloved cookie into a glass of cold milk. She then layers aged gouda on top of a Chips Ahoy cookie, instructing that the aged cheese's buttery notes can highlight brown sugar included in many cookie recipes, like our brown butter chocolate chip cookies or molasses gingersnap cookies. Varela also suggests pairing Biscoff cookies with soft-ripened blue cheeses. The creamy, pungent cheese dances well with the spicy cookie's crunch, or for a more decadent pairing, top Keebler striped cookies with a slightly nutty Manchego. Once you've tried these pairings for yourself, Varela's explorations may inspire you to experiment with cookie and cheese pairings of your own.