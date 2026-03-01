8 New Sports And Energy Drinks To Try In 2026
There are times when you may grab a drink from a convenience store (or your fridge at home) simply because you're thirsty and are craving something a bit more flavorful than water. But there are other times when you need your beverage to serve a purpose beyond just hydration. Whether your energy is flagging and you need something to help you keep going so you can continue tackling your day, or you're trying to achieve peak performance at the gym, energy drinks and sports drinks could be just what you need.
Although there are plenty of these beverages already on the market, 2026 promises new flavors and brands, giving you more options than ever to skip the coffee and opt for alternatives. So, if your functional drink routine needs an upgrade, these are selections you should definitely check out once they appear in your local grocery or convenience store's fridge.
Bang Energy Lime Pop Drop
There are a lot of energy drinks out there packed with sugar, which aren't exactly ideal if you're trying to avoid drinking your calories. But Bang Energy is known for its sugar- and calorie-free energy drinks that won't ruin your gym progress while still tasting flavorful and refreshing. You could already find flavors like Blue Razz, Cotton Candy, and Black Cherry Vanilla from the brand, but now, there's a new option for those who love bold acidity: Lime Pop Drop.
This flavor dropped in February of 2026 and is supposed to taste like lime candy (as opposed to fresh lime). That means there's both acidity and sweetness in every sip. According to Dan McHugh, Global CMO of Bang Energy, "Lime Pop Drop is bold, fun, and full of personality. It's a flavor that doesn't sit on the sidelines — like the people who drink Bang."
BODYARMOR Flash I.V. Caffeine Zero Sugar
Craving caffeine but don't want to drink a super-sugary drink when you need energy? You can always grab a black coffee, but if you're looking for something a bit less bitter, you might want to turn to BODYARMOR Flash I.V. Caffeine Zero Sugar. This new beverage comes in two different flavors to appeal to a wider variety of customers. Snag the Pineapple Passionfruit flavor if you tend to prefer a more tropical vibe in your drinks, or opt for the Watermelon Punch for a refreshing, fruity experience.
This beverage offers benefits for those seeking both energy and hydration. First of all, it boasts over 2,200 milligrams of electrolytes in each serving, which is more than you'll find in a lot of sports drinks. In addition to those electrolytes, you'll also find 95 milligrams of caffeine in these drinks, which is only slightly less than a standard 12-ounce cup of brewed coffee. Whether you're a serious gym-goer or someone who just needs some extra hydration and energy to make it through the day, this might be a beverage worth trying out.
Juice Monster Voodoo Grape
If you're the kind of person who loves grape soda but you're also looking for a beverage to give you more energy, then you're going to want to check out Monster Energy's new Juice Monster Voodoo Grape. Monster Energy debuted this product at the beginning of 2026 as an early celebration of Mardi Gras. It was released in New Orleans before anywhere else, but drinkers outside of the Big Easy can now snag a can of this stuff as well.
Just be warned: This isn't a drink for those who are sensitive to caffeine. Packed with 160 milligrams, it's over twice as strong as a shot of espresso. The benefit of that is the fact that you really only need to drink one of these beverages to find yourself buzzing with energy to take on your day. Whether you're already a big fan of Monster Energy drinks or you just want to get your hands on the newest grape-flavored beverage, this may be a new energy drink worth seeking out.
Phorm Energy Silver Lightning
Many energy drink consumers are looking for a way to get more caffeine without ingesting a lot of sugar. Enter Phorm Energy. It's another energy drink that boasts zero sugar, making it a solid option for those who want to keep their sugar and/or calorie intake low, at least when it comes to energy drink consumption. It's also made with green tea, which sets it apart from other energy drink brands. The brand is relatively new, getting its start in the summer of 2025, but it's already started rolling out new flavors.
One of them is Phorm Energy Silver Lightning. Don't know what, exactly, Silver Lightning is supposed to taste like? According to the brand, it has a bold and refreshing citrus flavor. It's only the brand's fifth flavor in its lineup, which adds to already existing flavors like Grape Smash, Blue Blitz, and Orange Fury. And considering that it packs 200 milligrams of caffeine, it'll probably have you feeling more energetic after just a single sip.
Liquid Death Sparkling Energy
Liquid Death may be better known for its sparkling waters and teas presented in cans that look more appropriate for an alcohol brand than a bottled water brand, but now, it's also trying to get in on the energy drink game. It's not just releasing a single flavor, either — the whole line contains four different flavors, including Tropical Terror, Scary Strawberry, Orange Horror, and Murder Mystery, all of which were released in early 2026.
Compared to so many of the other energy drinks on this list, Liquid Death Sparkling Energy isn't necessarily trying to absolutely blast you with caffeine. Rather, these skinny cans only contain 100 milligrams of caffeine, making them more accessible to those who don't already have a wildly high caffeine tolerance. This is yet another brand that's nixing the sugar in an attempt to provide its drinkers with a healthier energy drink alternative to competitors. If you're already a fan of Liquid Death's other beverages, this energy drink may just be worth a try.
Reign Watermelon Sour Gummy Energy
Ever wish you could drink sour gummy candy? If so, then Reign Watermelon Sour Gummy Energy is the energy drink you've been waiting for your entire life. This brand is owned by Monster Energy, so if you already like those beverages, there's a good chance that you'll want to check out this brand as well. In early February of 2026, the company introduced this new flavor to offer a functional beverage that still tastes somewhat indulgent.
However, it's important to note that this energy drink is definitely not for those who just want a little extra energy throughout their workday. It packs an incredible 300 milligrams of caffeine, which is considerably higher than most brands out there. Sure, it may taste like candy, but it's going to give you far more energy than a little bit of sugar, so keep that in mind before you take too big a swig.
Playboy Energy Drink
You probably don't think of Playboy as an organization that has anything to do with food or beverages, but it looks like that might be changing. The company is rolling out a new line of energy drinks, complete with five flavors with eyebrow-raising names like Naughty Berry, Lovely Melons, and Sexy Peaches. These drinks will pack 200 milligrams of caffeine per serving, along with 30 calories per can. They're all lightly sparkling, so they'll ostensibly taste thirst-quenching without making you feel too bloated.
The retro brand seems to be attempting to appeal to younger drinkers, who may view Playboy as a symbol of the Y2K era that fascinates so many Gen Z consumers. Admittedly, it seems like a strange foray into the food and bev industry for a company that's better known for the publication of spicy magazines, but it turns out that Playboy actually produces a ton of different consumer products, so maybe the introduction of energy drinks into its portfolio isn't too out of the blue.
Monster Energy Strawberry Shot
Already love Monster Energy drinks but craving an extra bit of flavor? Then Monster Energy's Strawberry Shot is just what you're looking for. The company didn't create an all-new flavor for this new drop. Instead, it just took its original flavor and added a shot of strawberry flavoring to the mix to make for a more interesting sip. Yes, it may be a simple change to a classic product, but for some, that dose of fruitiness may be the perfect pick-me-up when they need an extra boost of energy to tackle their day.
It comes in at 160 milligrams of caffeine, making it stronger than some energy drinks but not quite as intense as the highest caffeine contents listed in this article. This new beverage isn't exactly groundbreaking, but it's still one that makes the energy drink selection at your local convenience store just a bit more appealing.