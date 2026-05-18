Here's Why White Castle Sliders Have Holes In Them

White Castle holds a unique place in fast food history. It was the first fast food burger chain, and its sliders were once called the most influential burgers of all time by Time Magazine. The restaurant has sold over 30 billion of them. Unlike most fast food burgers, White Castle sliders have five holes punched in the patties, and there's a good reason for it. It mostly has to do with the cooking process. Mostly.

The official White Castle timeline states that the five-hole burgers were introduced in 1947. Earl Howell, who ran a White Castle in Cincinnati, proposed adding the holes to allow the burgers to cook faster and improve the flavor. The burgers are steamed, which is rare but not unheard of. The idea was that holes would allow steam to penetrate the patties more effectively, resulting in faster cooking. Since the burgers are steamed on top of onions, the onion flavor would infuse the meat.

Here's where the story gets a little muddy. There is another version of the story that says Earl was working the grill when, in 1954, he suggested adding holes to cook the burger fast enough to keep up with rising demand. But we're not done yet. A third version of the story says that in 1951, White Castle founder Billy Ingram looked for ways to save money amid rising costs. He decided to make the burgers thinner and added five holes, reducing the amount of meat in each burger. There is some evidence that beef costs rose considerably during this time, while regulations and other issues caused White Castle to cut corners.