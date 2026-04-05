The Unique Process That Makes McDonald's Minced Onions Taste So Good

Whether you're a Big Mac fan or a classic cheeseburger lover, many of McDonald's most iconic burgers come with a generous layer of minced onions that are a big part of their allure. As opposed to the crunchy bite of raw onions that are diced or slivered, McDonald's minced onions are sweet and mild with a tender crunch that all but melts into the sauces slathered over a burger. As one McDonald's customer on Reddit proclaims, "I absolutely love the handful of impossibly small, diced onions," while others call them "the best" and "far superior to any other onion offering". So, if you're wondering what kind of magic they put into the onions at McDonald's, there's a unique process involved that you can recreate at home.

According to a former corporate chef at McDonald's, the diced onions aren't raw onions at all, but instead are dehydrated onions that have been rehydrated for a few hours in water. Dehydrating dries the onion out without releasing the enzymes that create the spicy, harsh bite that occurs when you slice raw onions. So, with dehydrated onions, you get a sweet and mild onion flavor and a softer crunch that complements the umami richness of the meat patty beautifully, and makes an onion lover out of just about anyone. Former employees on Reddit also recall soaking the dehydrated onions in water for a couple of hours and draining them as part of daily prep work.