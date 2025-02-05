The Ingredient You Surprisingly Won't Find In McDonald's Big Mac Sauce

For as long as fast food has been around there have been fast food rumors and closely guarded trade secrets. What are the 11 herbs and spices in KFC's famous chicken? What is the true flavor of Coca-Cola? What's the secret behind McDonald's famous Big Mac sauce?

Since McDonald's introduced the Big Mac in 1968, the massive sandwich has been topped by a red-tinged signature sauce that's equal parts creamy and tangy with just the right hint of sweetness. While some food sleuths may have assumed for years that the red hue comes from ketchup — which is found on nearly every McDonald's burger option — mustard's best friend is actually nowhere to be found in the special sauce.

According to Mike Haracz, a former McDonald's corporate chef, the red hue comes not from ketchup, but from paprika. As he shared in an Instagram video, you can make a homemade Big Mac sauce with mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish, Dusseldorf mustard, white wine vinegar, paprika, onion powder, white pepper, and granulated garlic. Aside from imparting flavor (usually smoky or sweet), paprika can also give dishes (or sauces) a reddish color, as evidenced with Big Mac sauce.

