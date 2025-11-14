30 Billion Sliders: America's First Fast Food Burger Chain Just Reached A Major Milestone

Harold and Kumar must be weeping for joy somewhere. America's first fast food burger chain, White Castle, has just reached an almost unfathomable milestone. Since 1921, White Castle has sold 30 billion sliders. That works out to over 288 million sliders every year for the past 104 years. Aside from a short-lived foray into a handful of other countries, nearly all of these burgers were sold in the United States. At today's current population of 342 million, White Castle has sold 88 sliders for every person in the U.S. With a world population of 8 billion, that means White Castle has cooked up enough sliders for us all to have a four-pack, more or less. Not too shabby.

Seems like only yesterday White Castle hit 28 billion sliders. For this new occasion, White Castle has done some hamburger homework to come up with a way to put 30 billion sliders in perspective. If you stacked all of those burgers on top of each other, it would stretch 1.45 million miles into the sky. The moon is just under 239,000 miles away, so that White Castle slider stack is equal to about six trips up there.

If you're more into road trips than moon flights, compare it to a drive down Route 20, America's longest highway at 3,365 miles. White Castle's slider chain could make the drive from Newport, Oregon to Boston, Massachusetts about 431 times.