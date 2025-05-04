The Worst Fast Food Fish Sandwich Belongs Back In The Water

While we tend to associate fast food with burgers, fried chicken, and french fries, fish can also be cooked quickly. Famous fast food chains eventually caught on to the appeal of a fish sandwich and now offer them on menus. We sampled and ranked 10 fast food fish sandwiches and while some were delicious, others aren't worth ordering. To that effect, we think White Castle's panko breaded fish sliders are the worst fast food fish sandwich.

We focused on criteria like the quality of the fish, textural contrast between crust and fish, toppings, and sauce. White Castle paved the way for fast food burgers with its iconic slider and stuck to the format with its panko breaded fish sliders. Despite their endearingly familiar appearance, these sliders failed our ranking on all accounts. The Alaskan pollock used to make the patties was mushy and grey, almost as unsettling as the choice to pair it with American cheese. While panko bread crumbs are known for their light and crispy transformation in the deep fryer, the grease saturated the crust and weighed it down. American cheese was the only topping on these sliders, doing nothing to balance or complement the patties.

Even more disappointing was the tartar sauce, which came in squeezable packets almost as an afterthought. Furthermore, it tasted more like sugary mayonnaise than the creamy, tangy garnish we hoped for.