What Starbucks Employees Actually Do To Prepare Your Food

Love it or hate it, Starbucks is the world's largest coffee chain with more than 32,000 stores in 80 countries. And if you've been to any of those locations, you know there's no secret baker in the back creating fresh croissants from scratch. What many fans probably don't realize is that the chain's food preparation is highly centralized, meaning its premade breakfast sandwiches and baked goods are prepared by a catering or food manufacturer off-site and shipped (usually frozen) to the stores in batches. When Starbucks employees prepare your food order, they simply grab it and warm it up if needed.

This system exists because the average Starbucks location is simply not built like a full restaurant kitchen. Although Starbucks began selling food way back in 2003, most stores have items that require minimal prep time, and are largely designed around beverage production and speed. Freezing and shipping its snacks from centralized locations allows Starbucks to ensure its best breakfast sandwiches taste the same across thousands of stores while minimizing food prep and labor.

According to current and former baristas online, pastries are commonly shipped frozen, thawed overnight, and served either as-is or warmed to order. One Reddit user explains: "Zero food is cooked at Starbucks. Every single food item is made elsewhere and prepackaged for your consumption. Starbucks is a cafe. The only thing they make on site is coffee. There is no kitchen 'in the back.'" Another employee adds: "Pastries are pulled from the freezer daily and stored at room temp for a max of two days, except for a few that can be stored longer."