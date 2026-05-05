5 Fast Food Chains That Don't Use Microwaves & 5 That Do

As customers, we know that fast food can be hit-or-miss, the presentation can be shabby, and service can be shoddy. But when it hits the spot, it keeps you coming back again and again. We don't expect McDonald's to deliver a Michelin Star experience, and that's perfectly okay. We like our hamburgers and fries to look and taste the exact same every time, and many of us have even come to prefer Whoppers over gourmet ones.

It's only when a chain moves away from the things we love about it that we're forced to re-examine our feelings. For example, when McDonald's stopped cooking its fries in beef tallow, or when Burger King, the chain that's been flaming grilling burgers since 1954, now zaps them in a microwave-like machine. There are, in fact, lots of fast food chains that use convection, booster, or combination ovens, which incorporate microwave technology to cook food entirely or warm food up.

Now, understandably, there are benefits to these advanced cooking machines, from consistent flavor and temperature to smoother workflow and an ability to churn out higher quantities in shorter time periods. The downside, however, is often that food doesn't taste as good as when it's freshly made, and the difference is noticeable. Here are fast food chains that don't use microwaves, and ones that do.