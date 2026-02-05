The Fast Food Chain That Refuses Microwaves And Freezers Across All Locations

We know how laser-focused In-N-Out is about getting the highest quality ingredients. Just look at the drive-thru line at pretty much every one of its locations during the lunch or dinner rush. People love it because the food tastes noticeably fresher than most fast food options. Many even wonder why the chain hasn't expanded much beyond its Southern California roots. It's because of its commitment to freshness and quality that the chain has refused to increase its footprint, choosing a more pared-down approach. If you live in a state that doesn't have an In-N-Out, you know how bad the FOMO can be.

Previously, In-N-Out had a rule that all locations needed to be no more than 300 miles from its patty-making facility in Baldwin Park, California. That's why you only saw locations in California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Oregon. Its expansion to Tennessee broke that rule by relying on its facility in Lancaster, Texas, which is nearly 700 miles from Nashville.

Still, the chain has stayed true to its founder's vision of slow and steady growth. This has allowed the company to ensure fresh ingredients are delivered without ever needing to go below sub-zero temperatures or to nuke the texture and taste out of the patties with a microwave. You get good old-fashioned burgers made using the finest ingredients at their peak freshness. Despite In-N-Out's polarizing fries, the chain has bet big on a winning formula that has earned it a devoted following.