If you know anything about how fast food is made on a large scale, you'll be aware that the ingredients are never as straightforward as they might seem, even for something as simple as fries. And while nutritional and allergy information is required, the exact ingredients aren't always made available. It was it was only in mid-2025 that In-N-Out published a full list of ingredients, which might lead you to think they have something to hide.

With the fries, there's really not much to it, with just six ingredients: potatoes, sunflower oil, dimethylpolysiloxane, and a seasoning made from salt, pepper, and canola oil. The ingredient that probably jumps out at you here is dimethylpolysiloxane. It's not added to the fries themselves, but to the cooking oil. It's a food-grade anti-foaming agent that helps to prevent splattering for the safety of staff.

You'll notice there are no preservatives on the list, as In-N-Out proudly joins the list of restaurants that make their fries from fresh-cut potatoes. Such a fresh and simple recipe might be one of the brand's claims to fame, but it unfortunately hasn't done much for the popularity of In-N-Out fries, which have mixed reviews at best. One critic for the LA Times ranked them dead last for fast-food fries, and restaurateur David Chang blamed out-of-season potatoes for the uninspiring taste at Vulture Festival in 2019.

The animal style fries are a different story, but this is undoubtedly less about the base and more about the toppings. The six-ingredient fries are embellished with grilled onions, cheese, and secret spread, which alone contains 24 ingredients.