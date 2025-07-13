The Best Fast Food Burger, According To Bobby Flay

Even professional chefs hit the fast food drive-thru lane from time to time. But, when they do, these foodies know the best spots to go for industry-peak quality. In an episode of "Hot Ones" by First We Feast, host Sean Evans asks Flay what the best fast food burger is, to which Flay promptly replies, "I'm gonna have to go with In-N-Out."

Fellow celebrity chefs Anthony Bourdain and Gordon Ramsay have also openly sung the praises of In-N-Out. So, what makes the chain's burger the unofficial pick of the most heralded chefs in the game? For starters, In-N-Out uses 100% USDA ground chuck beef without any preservatives, fillers, or additives. For maximum quality control at the production level, In-N-Out even has two of its own patty-making facilities in California and one in Texas.

In-N-Out also uses American cheese, which is the only correct choice for topping a burger, according to Flay. In the interview, when asked which slice is best on a patty, Flay responded that it has to be American cheese, fully melted. As Flay elaborates, "Every chef will tell you the same thing. American cheese is just the right cheese. At Bobby's Burger Palace there was always a sign: 'Bobby says melt the cheese completely.' Because, a lot of times, you go to a restaurant and they don't melt the cheese completely; it doesn't taste the same."