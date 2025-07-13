The Best Fast Food Burger, According To Bobby Flay
Even professional chefs hit the fast food drive-thru lane from time to time. But, when they do, these foodies know the best spots to go for industry-peak quality. In an episode of "Hot Ones" by First We Feast, host Sean Evans asks Flay what the best fast food burger is, to which Flay promptly replies, "I'm gonna have to go with In-N-Out."
Fellow celebrity chefs Anthony Bourdain and Gordon Ramsay have also openly sung the praises of In-N-Out. So, what makes the chain's burger the unofficial pick of the most heralded chefs in the game? For starters, In-N-Out uses 100% USDA ground chuck beef without any preservatives, fillers, or additives. For maximum quality control at the production level, In-N-Out even has two of its own patty-making facilities in California and one in Texas.
In-N-Out also uses American cheese, which is the only correct choice for topping a burger, according to Flay. In the interview, when asked which slice is best on a patty, Flay responded that it has to be American cheese, fully melted. As Flay elaborates, "Every chef will tell you the same thing. American cheese is just the right cheese. At Bobby's Burger Palace there was always a sign: 'Bobby says melt the cheese completely.' Because, a lot of times, you go to a restaurant and they don't melt the cheese completely; it doesn't taste the same."
Flay is just one of many In-N-Out fans
While Flay didn't specifically name which burger he orders, one of In-N-Out's most popular offerings is the Double-Double, which includes two beef patties, two slices of American cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, and In-N-Out's proprietary burger sauce. A pro tip for diehard In-N-Out fans: Todd Wilbur's Top Secret Burger Secret Spread is a solid dupe for the signature sauce. For a homemade taste of Flay's favorite fast food burger, however, copycat recipes often agree that In-N-Out's burger sauce comprises of mayo, ketchup, white vinegar, granulated sugar, and sweet pickle relish.
At least for now, only foodies on the West Coast can chow down on Bobby Flay's go-to fast food burger. Per data analytics firm ScrapeHero, as of March 2025, there are 418 In-N-Out Burger locations in the U.S., 281 of which are in California. The remaining In-N-Out locations only span seven other states including Texas, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Oregon, and Idaho. Luckily, for foodies outside of California, Bobby Flay's own burger chain, Bobby's Burgers, has several locations on the East Coast. Like In-N-Out, Bobby's Burgers uses quality ingredients, with each patty made of certified Angus beef, topped with fixings, and served on a brioche bun.