Bobby Flay Is More Than Ready To Take Bobby's Burgers To The Next Level - Exclusive

You probably know Bobby Flay as a celebrated food media personality. Or, maybe you've eaten at one of his restaurants, like Amalfi or the late, great Mesa Grill, and know his talent for translating a range of cuisines in haute settings. But did you know Flay's is just as able with the humble hamburger? Bobby's Burgers is his love letter to patties and fries that serves up a host of burger styles, sandwiches, breakfast items, and sides, including his labor-intensive fries. Tasting Table senior editor Alexandra Cass recently spoke to Flay in an exclusive interview on the heels of the opening of his French Brasserie B in Las Vegas. The conversation, though, took a decidedly American turn, as Flay shared his passion and excitement for the growing Bobby's Burgers brand.

"We're now taking on franchise opportunities because the one thing that we realize is that there are some people out there who are spectacular at running these kinds of businesses," says Flay. "And we want to create opportunities for people in different parts of the country to be partners with us. It's something that we've never done before."

Those familiar with Flay's work may recall that he first launched Bobby's Burgers as Bobby's Burger Palace, but that concept fell victim to the pandemic. It was a blessing in disguise, he explains, as he was able to retool the brand and menu and bring to market a burger chain that is more in keeping with current food trends and tastes.