The Type Of Beef In-N-Out Uses For Its Burgers

But what is ground chuck, exactly? Despite similar appearances, there's a difference between ground chuck and ground beef. Ground chuck often comes from the cow's shoulder instead of various trimmings from all over the cow's body. This cut has a slightly higher fat content, making it juicier in texture and richer in flavor, with better cohesion when shaped into patties and meatballs. These criteria are often why ground chuck is such a popular choice for hamburgers.

As In-N-Out Burger proudly proclaims, the ground chuck is freshly sourced and never frozen, allowing it to maintain as many of those original qualities as possible. With frozen meat, one of the main concerns is ice crystals forming, which damages the cell structure and ruptures the muscle fibers. When thawed, it may also lose moisture, and you will end up with dry, tough meat that relies on excessive condiments to make up for its bland flavor base.

On the contrary, fresh meat delivers patties that perfectly retain natural juices, tenderness, and that delectable beefy richness. When paired with other fresh ingredients, such as vegetables and well-baked bread buns, you get burgers that taste and feel high-quality. This might be one of the many reasons why In-N-Out is one of the most popular food chains for fresh, not frozen, fast food.