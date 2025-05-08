The Type Of Beef In-N-Out Uses For Its Burgers
If you have ever waited in a seemingly endless drive-thru line at an In-N-Out Burger, all so that you can get your hands on the palm-sized perfection they call a burger, then you understand the strange allure this fast food brand holds. It's not rooted in novelty or any fleeting trend, but rather good old comfort and indulgence. But what has given those burgers — and the numerous secret menu items you probably haven't heard of — such unwavering charm throughout the years? Part of the answer hinges on the chain's most important ingredient: the beef.
When operating a food chain, quality is key to maintaining appeal, and In-N-Out's beef selection has nailed it to a T. According to In-N-Out's website, the chain uses 100% USDA ground chuck for its burgers. The brand is committed to sourcing beef from premium cattle, as well as not using fillers, additives, and preservatives. Trucks loaded with fresh, individually inspected beef make daily trips from In-N-Out's own patty-making facilities to its restaurants. No frozen, reheated, or pre-packaged patties allowed. The meat hits the grill the moment the orders are made, and soon after, it arrives on your plate, still steaming hot.
How quality beef can result in quality burgers
But what is ground chuck, exactly? Despite similar appearances, there's a difference between ground chuck and ground beef. Ground chuck often comes from the cow's shoulder instead of various trimmings from all over the cow's body. This cut has a slightly higher fat content, making it juicier in texture and richer in flavor, with better cohesion when shaped into patties and meatballs. These criteria are often why ground chuck is such a popular choice for hamburgers.
As In-N-Out Burger proudly proclaims, the ground chuck is freshly sourced and never frozen, allowing it to maintain as many of those original qualities as possible. With frozen meat, one of the main concerns is ice crystals forming, which damages the cell structure and ruptures the muscle fibers. When thawed, it may also lose moisture, and you will end up with dry, tough meat that relies on excessive condiments to make up for its bland flavor base.
On the contrary, fresh meat delivers patties that perfectly retain natural juices, tenderness, and that delectable beefy richness. When paired with other fresh ingredients, such as vegetables and well-baked bread buns, you get burgers that taste and feel high-quality. This might be one of the many reasons why In-N-Out is one of the most popular food chains for fresh, not frozen, fast food.