Don't Even Bother Buying This Fast Food Restaurant's Hot Dogs, They're The Worst

Hot dogs hold an unusual place in the culinary world. The traditional hot dog in a bun has existed for well over a century. They're a staple of street vendors, ball games, and backyard barbecues, yet they're constantly the butt of jokes and looked down upon, even by those who enjoy them. According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (which is a thing), Americans eat around 20 billion hot dogs per year. That number seems a tad high at 70 hot dogs per person, but it's the number they provide. Suffice it to say, Americans love hot dogs. Still, you're going to want to avoid Dairy Queen's because, oof, it's not good.

Tasting Table tried and ranked 10 fast food hot dogs, and Dairy Queen was the clear-cut loser. In the past, Dairy Queen would grill its hot dogs, but these days they steam them. Our taste tester pointed out that it looked like the wiener was shellacked and tasted watery inside. Combine that with a lack of flavor and a very chewy bun, and the whole experience falls flat.

To get any taste out of a hot dog like this, you need to add condiments. Of course, most of us are going to do that anyway, but it would be nice if the base hot dog had some taste of its own. A little texture from the bun also goes a long way. Unfortunately, it seems like the chain isn't putting in the effort, and the list of items to avoid ordering at Dairy Queen is unfortunately expanding.