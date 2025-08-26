8 Items You Should Avoid Ordering At Dairy Queen

So, the cheese curds are more of a hit or miss item. It's a big gamble if you get them. Some people rave about them (that is, if you get a good batch — more on that to come), but the biggest criticism is the high price for what you end up getting. People say the portions are simply too small, while the cost is higher than ever. One Redditor grumbled that they paid for a large size and were disappointed with what they got.

There are clear discrepancies based on location, too; you simply don't know what you're going to get. They are supposed to be breaded pieces of cheese, but one Reddit user shares that theirs looked ... most unpleasant. They appeared very cylindrical, almost like a breaded Combos cheese cracker pretending to be a cheese curd. People speculate that the Dairy Queen ran out and swapped it with some unnamed item, but that goes along with the idea that it isn't consistent at each location. One Yelper mentions theirs was awful, with a photo of smashed pieces of curds, while another shares that theirs was still frozen in the middle.

The general consensus is that the curds are pretty pricy, not worth the dough, and you can get better ones elsewhere, such as Culver's. If you like a gamble and potentially losing out on your money for a non-edible, expensive mess, then try the curds by all means. But if you prefer a safer bet, just get something else.