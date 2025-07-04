13 Discontinued Dairy Queen Menu Items We Wish Would Come Back

Few fast food chains evoke such a strong sense of childhood nostalgia as Dairy Queen. Founded in Joliet, Illinois, in 1940, Dairy Queens have been slinging Dilly Bars, Peanut Buster Parfaits, and Stackburgers since long before many of us were born. According to Rick Antonson's book, "Route 66 Still Kicks," the chain's founders chose the name Dairy Queen because they considered its soft-serve ice cream product to be "a queen among dairy products and the epitome of freshness and wholesomeness." Over 80 years later, the world seems to agree. The franchise's footprint has expanded exponentially over the years, and today, there are over 7,700 stores in countries ranging from Canada and Kuwait to Panama.

Dairy Queen has introduced its customers to countless smash hits over the years, and many fan favorites have stood the test of time and remain on the menu to this day. However, like any longstanding chain restaurant, plenty of other products have been removed from shelves — often with little to no warning or explanation — leaving fans confused and bummed out.

While some items can be ordered from a "secret menu" if stores have the ingredients, others appear to be gone for good (unless you happen upon a location in Moorhead, Minnesota, a store that regularly sells old-school DQ creations and keeps certain vintage novelties in stock). From the good to the bad to the downright ugly (looking at you, DQ Breeze), here are some discontinued Dairy Queen items that probably won't make a return to menus anytime soon.