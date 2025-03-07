The Little-Known History Behind The Very First Dairy Queen

The world's first Dairy Queen opened on June 22, 1940, in Joliet, Illinois. Sherwood "Sherb" Noble and his business partners, John "Grandpa" McCullough and his son, Alex, knew that their soft serve ice cream would be a hit because they had tried it out in Noble's ice cream shop in nearby Kankakee during August 1938. You wouldn't think that a new ice cream product would become a huge success during the Great Depression, but people flocked to try the new soft-serve treat. Noble offered the ice cream at an all-you-can-eat sale — customers paid 10 cents for as much as they wanted.

Grandpa and Alex McCullough's formula for soft serve ice cream was so popular on that August day that Sherb Noble sold 1,600 servings in under two hours. Not quite two years later, Noble and the McCulloughs opened their new ice cream shop, Dairy Queen, at 501 N. Chicago Street in Joliet. The two-story brick building, built in the mid-1890s, featured a storefront on the first floor and apartments on the second floor.

Noble, who operated that first Dairy Queen, made $4,000 during his first season. He went on to open nine more stores that year. Today, the Noble family owns and operates nine Dairy Queens in Illinois. Dairy Queen franchises proved popular, too. By 1955, there were 2,600 Dairy Queen franchises in the United States. As of this writing, there are over 7,700 Dairy Queens in 20 countries.