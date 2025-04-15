Here's The Absolute Best Dairy Queen Blizzard, According To Our Taste Test

There's never a wrong time to reward yourself with a sweet treat. Bad day, good day, any kind of day — dessert is always there for you. If you're popping into Dairy Queen, you've got the cream of the crop in terms of sugary delights, everything from standard ice cream cones to those thick, custardy Blizzards. According to our taste tester, who ranked 14 Dairy Queen blizzards from worst to best, you definitely can't miss Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Blizzard on your next visit.

Although perhaps not the most aesthetically pleasing blizzard on the Dairy Queen menu, our writer was happily surprised at just how much peanut butter cup translated into the frozen treat. They said those rich, chocolatey pieces meshed perfectly with the soft serve in the blizzard, making every bite an ideal combination of peanut butter and chocolate. Our writer even went so far as to say they would "never tire of it," happily willing to order it every time they visit a Dairy Queen.