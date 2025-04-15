Here's The Absolute Best Dairy Queen Blizzard, According To Our Taste Test
There's never a wrong time to reward yourself with a sweet treat. Bad day, good day, any kind of day — dessert is always there for you. If you're popping into Dairy Queen, you've got the cream of the crop in terms of sugary delights, everything from standard ice cream cones to those thick, custardy Blizzards. According to our taste tester, who ranked 14 Dairy Queen blizzards from worst to best, you definitely can't miss Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Blizzard on your next visit.
Although perhaps not the most aesthetically pleasing blizzard on the Dairy Queen menu, our writer was happily surprised at just how much peanut butter cup translated into the frozen treat. They said those rich, chocolatey pieces meshed perfectly with the soft serve in the blizzard, making every bite an ideal combination of peanut butter and chocolate. Our writer even went so far as to say they would "never tire of it," happily willing to order it every time they visit a Dairy Queen.
The Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Blizzard remains a fan favorite
The very first Dairy Queen opened in Illinois in 1940, but it wasn't until 1985 that the first Blizzard graced its menus. The idea behind it was to add candy and cookie pieces to a thick, custard dessert, introducing a concept that was already a hit in small-town businesses to the Dairy Queen empire. In its first year on the market, Dairy Queen's Blizzard sold over 175 million cups. The novelty of turning the cups upside down came as inspiration from another local business, which began turning the custard treats upside down to impress a disgruntled teenage customer.
The Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Blizzard was by no means the first Dairy Queen Blizzard flavor but has certainly grown to become a popular choice, as exemplified by our taste tester. It's made with real Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Dairy Queen's signature soft serve. The flavor is so beloved that Dairy Queen has teamed up with Reese's on a number of occasions for limited edition options like the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie Blizzard, which featured the peanut butter chocolates with graham cracker-pie crust pieces, and the Reese's Extreme Blizzard, which included Reese's Pieces. If you can't make it to a DQ for a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Blizzard, you can always try making the iconic blizzard at home with a stand mixer!