10 Fast Food Hot Dogs, Ranked Worst To Best

A hot dog is an all-American classic. Like most American fare, hot dogs were brought to us from a different country. More specifically, we have Germans to thank for this one. They brought sausages to the U.S. back in the 1800s, where they were first sold from food carts in New York City and on Coney Island.

Now in the 21st century, hot dogs are a fixture of national culture, served up at baseball games, celebrated through eating contests, and presented as the star of summertime cookouts. Even in everyday life, they're never too far from reach, sold by plenty of fast food chains. These restaurants each put their own spin on franks, and if you're wondering which one does it best, you're in luck. Today, we're ranking a slew of fast food hot dogs, including the good, the bad, and the underdogs.

For this taste test, I picked up 10 dogs from different joints. I even included a few spots like Costco and Sheetz, which aren't technically classified as fast food, but I think we can all agree that the popularity of their dogs warrants them a spot in the race. I took a closer look at everything from meat type and taste to bun integrity and price. Then, I got to ranking.