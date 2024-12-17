What Brand Is Behind Costco's Food Court Hot Dogs?

When it comes to food court mainstays, Costco hot dogs are in a league of their own. Flavorful and affordable, each one is packed with pure beefy convenience. One of the item's biggest claims to fame is that shoppers can snag a hot dog combo, complete with a fountain drink for less than $2. This longstanding deal makes heading to the food court after a long morning of bulk shopping a no-brainer. It may come as a surprise that this beloved food court item is produced by none other than Kirkland Signature, Costco's private label.

Yes, the hot dogs you buy from the food court are the exact same Kirkland Beef Hot Dogs and Kirkland's ¼ pound Beef Dinner Franks you can pick up in the refrigerated section. If you've tried this brand before and are thinking they don't taste quite the same as the glorious food court version, the difference might come down to your cooking method. Not to worry, we did some digging and compiled some top tips for how to enjoy the taste of Costco's food court hot dogs at any time. And if you're a longtime fan wondering why the food court hot dogs don't taste like they did back in the day, it's because several years ago the brand switched up their supplier in an effort to keep prices low and satisfaction high.

