McDonald's fries are famously snackable, even ranking as the chain's top-selling menu item– but, as Mickey D's fans from the '80s might recall, they used to be even tastier. Consumers younger than 34 have never even tasted what many consumers revere as a "true" McDonald's fry. In a literal sense, McDonald's one of the fast food french fries that aren't what they used to be, for better or for worse – and according to fans, they aren't as good as the original.

Before 1990, the chain had been following the same fry recipe since opening its doors in the 1940s – a recipe that even predated the chain's now-iconic Golden Arches. Prior to July 23, 1990, the crispy fries were cooked in beef tallow, a fast-food trend which has returned to the industry en masse in recent years under support from the current U.S. federal cabinet. That beef tallow, which the company referred to as "Formula 47," gave McDonald's fries a signature richness that delighted palates, but grew to displease health-conscious consumer trends of the '90s. Enter: Phil Sokolof.

After a heart attack in 1966, businessman Sokolof built a career financing condemning ads and billboards to spread consumer awareness about the dangers of cholesterol, putting the lean on major food corporations to axe saturated fats. His lobbying campaign encompassed multiple years and $14 million. As Sokolof's efforts garnered public traction, McDonald's relented and altered its prized fry recipe. From then on, instead of savory beef tallow, the chain's "World's Famous Fries" would be cooked in a blend of corn, soybean, and canola oils.