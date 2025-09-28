Why McDonald's Logo Had A Line Through It In The '60s

Fans from pole to pole laud Mickey D's for its nuggets. But, today, we're shining the spotlight on McDonald's unique architecture (and we aren't talking about the Playland). In fact, the fast-food chain's architecture is so unique (or at least, it was, back in the '60s) that it inspired the now-iconic logo that has become globally recognizable. The chain's 1960's logo was meant to evoke the roof structure of early McDonald's restaurants.

The Golden Arches logo first debuted in 1961. Prior to the '60s, McDonald's earliest logos simply said the word "McDonald's" in various fonts (weird to imagine nowadays). This world-changing logo was inspired by the physical exterior of the era's McDonald's restaurants, which (in the '60s) sat beneath a pair of eye-catching arched structures — a three-dimensional hieroglyphic of the McDonald's "M." In the logo's artistic rendering, the diagonal line running through those arches indicates the slant of the building's roof. Notably, in reality, those parallel arched structures straddled the restaurant, but did not intersect as depicted in the stylized logo.

Sources somewhat dispute the creditor of the original Golden Arch design. Some say the 1961 logo was designed by Stanley Meston, the architect of the "Red and White" who invented the restaurant's arched roof design. Others posit that the logo was created by McDonald's then-head of construction and engineering Jim Schindler. Either way, Meston's long-legged-arch roof design was replaced by the Mansard Roof in 1969, featuring a slant-skirted vertical roof with a wraparound awning.