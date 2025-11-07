McDonald's Best-Selling Item Isn't The Big Mac Or McNuggets

When you are one of the most successful restaurant chains in the world like McDonald's is, you are going to have so many best-selling favorites that even iconic options like the Big Mac and Chicken McNuggets won't touch the top three. Between Quarter Pounders, double cheeseburgers, McChicken's, and McFlurrys, almost everyone's ranking of their favorite McDonald's menu items is going to look different. But there is one universally beloved item on McDonald's menu that is so popular it almost gets taken for granted — and that of course is McDonald's french fries.

Fries aren't the centerpiece of any meal, so a lot of people don't realize just how many orders of french fries McDonald's gets. But according to a 2022 report from the company, french fries are the most ordered item in every single state in the country — beating out the basic cheeseburger in second place, and a surprise showing from the McChicken in third. This makes plenty of sense given that any combo meal you get at McDonald's is going to come with fries, but the numbers are still impressive.

Every year, McDonald's reportedly serves more than 3.6 billion orders of fries in the U.S. alone — the equivalent of more than 255 billion individual fries. That is far, far more than the estimated 550 million Big Macs it sells each year, and well more than the 100 billion burgers of any kind it's estimated to sell in that same period of time. Yet it makes sense people want so many of these fries, because McDonald's makes some of the best fries in fast food.