Why Some Subway Employees Skip This Meaty Sub Sandwich

If you're a fan of Subway, you probably have your go-to order, whether that's The Ultimate B.M.T. or the All-American Club, our top pick in our ranking of 12 Subway sandwiches. But there's one meaty sub sandwich some employees know all too well to avoid at all costs. If you like to order the meatball sub, you'll probably think twice next time after hearing about its heating and storage conditions. It mostly comes down to a lack of consistency across locations.

In several Reddit threads, alleged employees aren't sure what to do with leftover meatballs at the end of the night. Should they toss them, store them for the next day, or just take them home for a quick dinner? The answer isn't so cut and dry. Generally, Subway policy states that meatballs should be discarded after being in the hot well for four hours. However, most locations treat this as more a suggestion rather than a hard-and-fast rule.

"I've always wondered if any stores actually throw them out at 4 hours. I've worked in 17 different subways and have never once thrown them away," states one former employee on Reddit. Logistically, adhering to this policy can create a lot of waste, unless employees take steps to reduce it like preparing them later in the morning and stopping earlier in the day. For the most part, though, it seems that employees keep meatballs in the hot well well past the four-hour mark and check their internal temperature with a food thermometer so they remain in a safe holding range — not so hot so they turn brittle and dry, or too cold where bacteria can thrive. If meatball subs are your favorite order, these practices may be concerning.