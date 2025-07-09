What Kind Of Meatballs Does Subway Use?

Everyone has their favorite Subway order, from the meaty steak and cheese to the savory chicken teriyaki. However, there's one Subway sandwich that's the perfect choice if you like your subs to taste just like your mama used to make 'em: the footlong meatball marinara melt. Stuffed with meatballs, a tangy Italian-style tomato sauce, and melted cheese, every bite of this substantial hoagie is buonissimo. But what makes it so good? While the sauce, bread, and cheese are key elements, it's ultimately the meatballs — made with a mixture of ground pork and beef — that form the heart of this satisfying sammie.

Classic Italian meatballs are usually made with a mixture of beef and pork because this combination results in a polpette with a juicier texture and mouthfeel. Beef has a higher fat content than pork, which lends the succulence, flavor, and additional tenderness of the meatballs. According to Subway's product ingredient guide, the restaurant's meatballs also include breadcrumbs and textured soy protein concentrate.

Breadcrumbs are a common addition to homemade meatballs (they act as a binder and provide both moisture and heft), but textured soy protein might be something you haven't heard of before. This product — also known as textured vegetable protein — is made of a paste produced from soybeans. It's shaped into nuggets or strips and mimics the texture of ground meat. Along with seasonings, such as onion, garlic, and parsley, Subway's meatballs also contain Romano cheese to further boost their savory profile.