The Simple Request That Guarantees You A Tastier Subway Sandwich
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sandwiches are pretty straightforward — you've got the bread, the cheese, the meat, the veggies, and the condiments. The "recipe" is almost foolproof, but it becomes slightly more complicated if you love a properly loaded sandwich, something Subway is well-known for. You don't go to Subway for a dainty sammie; you go there for the bulky experience. But the thicker the sandwich, the harder it is to get a uniform flavor in every bite. The solution, however, is not a smaller sandwich; that would be heresy! It's asking the sandwich artist to put the sauces on the bread first, before any toppings.
In the Subway assembly line, toppings hit the bread first (meat and cheese on one side, veggies on the other), and only then come the sauces. For sandwiches that are hefty on the veggies, this can lead to uneven sauce distribution and quite a few "empty bites" full of dry veggies because the sauce slipped right through them. Also, this style of layering is the main culprit of drippy sandwiches, especially if you like to go heavier on the condiments. Putting the sauce on the bread first, in contrast, allows it to soak into the bread and provide flavor to your veggies and meat in each bite. It's a small tweak that makes a big difference.
This hack comes with a caveat (but you can work around it)
Subway is no stranger to controversy — from promising free subs for life in exchange for an unlikely name to its much-debated Subway bread. But one of the biggest points of contention among Subway customers is the fact that sandwich modifications can be met with disapproval from the employees. While some sandwich artists don't mind switching up the order of assembling your sandwich, others see it as an inconvenience. The assembly counter at Subway has toppings at the start and sauces at the end, so the person making your sandwich has to move down the line and then come back if you ask for the sauce first. While this is not a super disruptive request, it can admittedly become so during rush-hour times.
So, if putting the sauce first is not an option at a certain time, you may ask for extra condiment packets and add them to the sandwich to increase the flavor. The availability and selection of those packets depend on your Subway store, and the signature sauces aren't included. Thankfully, Subway's fan-favorite sauces hit grocery store shelves in 2024, giving you the option to purchase them separately. And if you can't find them at the local grocery store, you can always order them from Amazon.