The Simple Request That Guarantees You A Tastier Subway Sandwich

Sandwiches are pretty straightforward — you've got the bread, the cheese, the meat, the veggies, and the condiments. The "recipe" is almost foolproof, but it becomes slightly more complicated if you love a properly loaded sandwich, something Subway is well-known for. You don't go to Subway for a dainty sammie; you go there for the bulky experience. But the thicker the sandwich, the harder it is to get a uniform flavor in every bite. The solution, however, is not a smaller sandwich; that would be heresy! It's asking the sandwich artist to put the sauces on the bread first, before any toppings.

In the Subway assembly line, toppings hit the bread first (meat and cheese on one side, veggies on the other), and only then come the sauces. For sandwiches that are hefty on the veggies, this can lead to uneven sauce distribution and quite a few "empty bites" full of dry veggies because the sauce slipped right through them. Also, this style of layering is the main culprit of drippy sandwiches, especially if you like to go heavier on the condiments. Putting the sauce on the bread first, in contrast, allows it to soak into the bread and provide flavor to your veggies and meat in each bite. It's a small tweak that makes a big difference.