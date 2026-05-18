Chick-Fil-A Fans Are Turning Nuggets Into This Spicy Comfort-Food Mashup
Chick-fil-A is all about the chicken — it is in the name, after all. Although many people love its chicken sandwiches, when our taster paid the chain a visit, they actually said that its nuggets were the best chicken product the fast-food chain offers — and we're inclined to agree. Not only are they plump and juicy, but they can also be combined with some of its tasty sides (we sent a taster to the chain to try and rank them), to create even more flavorful meals. Take the mac and cheese, which is creamy but otherwise unremarkable, and combine it with juicy chicken nuggets and a great sauce to create a flavorful, protein-added meal.
Some folks have taken to social media to share how they shake the breaded nuggets with their favorite sauce in the box, then top the mac and cheese with the nuggets for a flavor and protein boost. The mac and cheese is creamy and rich, and when paired with the uplifting, zesty sauce and juicy chicken, you get a tasty, affordable lunch perfect for eating on the go.
Creative ways to upgrade this Chick-fil-A side hack
There are endless customizations for this three-ingredient hack (considering the number of Chick-fil-A sauces available). Some folks recommend adding jalapeños to the bowl or pairing it with Chick-fil-A's jalapeño-ranch sauce. "Why would you show me this on a Sunday lmao," one TikTok commenter replied on a video about this particular combo. Another person was a fan of the buffalo sauce, nugget, and mac combo, also sharing a video of their creation on TikTok. A commenter suggested adding half a pack of honey to this bowl, presumably to balance the heat of the spicy sauce.
Others have recommended upgrading this bowl by adding waffle fries into the mix. They add saltiness, a novel crispy texture, and heartiness to the side. They could get a bit soggy, though, which we think takes away from the fundamental appeal of the chain's signature fries.