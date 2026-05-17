The Best Bagel In Panera's Bakery Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

When you punch that alarm in the morning, and the grind begins, there's no better way to start the day than with a balanced breakfast. Instead of slinging a coffee and carrying on with your routine, a warm, soft bagel with some cream cheese might be in order. And what better place to get that than at Panera Bread? The popular restaurant's bagel variety is unmatched, always fresh, and truly delicious. But when we ranked Panera Bagels from worst to best, we found that one stood out amongst the pack: the cinnamon crunch bagel.

Our reviewer said that Panera's cinnamon crunch bagel tasted more like a pastry and was perfect for anyone with a morning sweet tooth. She enjoyed it plain — saying it didn't even need a spread — and found that cream cheese may actually detract from the flavor experience. While it didn't offer as much crunch as the name suggests, the sweet and chewy topping paired perfectly with the warm, soft notes of cinnamon baked into the bagel itself. If anything, it was more like a sticky bun than a bagel — talk about comfort food.

While sweets are not everyone's go-to first thing in the a.m., this bagel is certainly worth a try, even as an afternoon snack or dessert. Of course, there are savory options that ranked well in our reviewer's opinion, too, like the new asiago everything bagel, and there are other breads at Panera to try and rank yourself.