17 Items To Avoid Ordering At Panera

Panera is well-known for its line of breads and soups in bread bowls, but it has an enormous menu that goes quite a bit further. You could come for breakfast and grab a coffee, stay for lunch, take a soda or smoothie break, eat dinner, and snag pastry for dessert before heading out. It has sandwiches, salads, bowls, mac and cheese, and so much more on the menu. We already have a bunch of ideas on the best menu items to get at Panera, but you may be wondering what you should avoid.

Well, we have you covered there, too. We primarily based this list on items that fared poorly on previous Tasting Table rankings and taste tests, pulling directly from our writers' opinions on the food, as well as our own experience working at Panera for several years. We occasionally found added context from social media threads to back up the poor review. Each of these items faced issues with flavor, texture, ingredients, quality, presentation, or value. There's no need to waste money on food that's sub-par. Spare yourself and avoid these items.