Grilled Cheese And Tomato Soup: The History Behind The Iconic Pairing

A gooey slice of a perfectly toasted grilled cheese sandwich dipped into a steaming bowl of flavorful tomato soup is a tough combination to beat when it comes to easy comfort and satisfying taste. Yet how this delicious duo came to be so commonly revered is less known.

In the 1920s, when vegetables and meat were costly, pre-packaged replacements and affordable ingredients held special appeal for everyday Americans. Canned and processed foods offered not only convenience but some nourishment with less of an impact on finances. Once James L. Kraft invented processed cheese and Otto Frederick Rohwedder created a bread slicer, the simple sandwich took off. Though tomato soup had been circulating among kitchens since the mid-1800s, the marriage of the cheesy sandwich served with the bowl of soup didn't occur until World War II. Military families and sailors turned to the meal for sustenance, and soon, the combination found its way into civilian society.