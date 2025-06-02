7 Pastries At Panera Bread, Ranked

The ingredients in Panera Bread's almond pastry dough include flour, butter, water, yeast, sugar, eggs, and milk, and it is molded into a roughly circular shape. It is given a sweet, buttery, almond-flavored filling and criss-crossed with a white icing that carries notes of vanilla and lemon. To top it all off, the pastry is sprinkled with a small handful of sliced almonds.

This was the only treat out of the seven I tasted that I would strictly recommend against purchasing. For starters, it was not sweet enough, considering the blandness of the pastry's other flavors. Although I typically enjoy desserts that are more subtly sweet, little was done to enhance the vibrancy of the filling or icing to forgo the need for sugar.

The almond flavor was lackluster and could have been improved with the addition of almond paste or almond extract. The zesty notes of orange or the burnt sugar flavor of caramel could have taken this dessert up a notch, too. The sliced almonds were concentrated in the center of the pastry, so I did not get to enjoy their textural contrast or flavor in every bite. Finally, the dough was far from outstanding and too dry for my liking.