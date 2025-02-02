18 Unexpected Fillings To Add To Your Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon rolls are a breakfast food that's hard to dislike. What's not to love about the copious, twisted layers of soft, enriched dough, cinnamon sugar filling, and that sugary glaze on top? While cinnamon rolls are certainly a favorite for many, I find that people do not really get out of their comfort zone when it comes to making them at home. Once you've mastered a basic dough and filling, there is so much room for experimentation with a treat as simple as this one. And I'm not just talking about using a cream cheese frosting instead of the plain one. Rather, I'm talking about trying different textures, flavors, and pairings that can make a otherwise simple breakfast into something more sophisticated.

Using my experience as a home baker and cinnamon roll lover, I've compiled a list of some of my favorite fillings to use instead of (or in addition to) the classic cinnamon-sugar combo. While these suggestions may deviate from the definition of a classic "cinnamon" roll, they are nonetheless tasty, easy to make at home, and worth trying.