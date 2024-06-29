Give Cinnamon Rolls A Satisfying Crunch With Freeze-Dried Fruit

Just when you think sweet, gooey cinnamon rolls pulled fresh out of the oven can't get any more delicious, we have a new hack for you to try. While pearls of sugar can create a textural depth in baked recipes and pieces of cranberries can add flavorful bursts to fluffy rolls, freeze-dried fruit delivers the delicate flavors of your favorite fruits with the added appeal of an irresistible crunch. Inviting freeze-dried fruit to your next batch of cinnamon rolls brings not only satisfying flavor to your recipes, but the inclusion also offers an unbeatable snap to sugary morsels that will require significant restraint to stop eating. Plus, the colorful addition can spruce up more neutral presentations by providing a bit of visual brightness to a classic favorite.

Whether you're rolling up dough you picked up from the store or have made cinnamon-flavored dough from scratch, you can tuck freeze-dried fruit pieces directly into strips of dough as you roll up cinnamon rolls to prepare for baking. After you've taken the golden cinnamon rolls out of the oven, you can quickly sprinkle an extra layer of freeze-dried fruit on top of the icing-coated baked goods just before serving.