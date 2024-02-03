The 2-Ingredient Maple Icing That Seriously Elevates Cinnamon Rolls

It's no small task whipping up delicacies that are as rich and pillowy soft as homemade cinnamon rolls. Typically, the dough needs to be kneaded by hand and given time to rise, the filling needs to be mixed together, and the glaze's ingredients need to warm up on the stove. But if you can omit quite a few steps and end up with a final product that's just as delicious, why wouldn't you? So if easy is what you're going for, skip the complicated glaze and spread a yummy 2-ingredient maple icing on your cinnamon rolls instead.

As its name suggests, you only need two ingredients here: cream cheese and maple syrup. This may sound a little too basic at first, but it's really not so different from a typical cream cheese frosting – you're essentially just using maple syrup instead of powdered sugar and omitting the butter, since this is an icing. The biggest plus here, of course, is that it's infinitely easier to whip up than a classic glaze, since you don't need to get the stove involved. Plus, the whole thing can be finished in about five minutes.