Extra Fluffy Cranberry Cinnamon Rolls Recipe

Cinnamon rolls may not be the first thing you think of when you roll out of bed in the morning, but these breakfast, brunch, and snack-worthy treats deserve to be used as a sweet tooth-satisfying menu item. And that's just taking the classic cinnamon roll into consideration. When you amp up the flavor with this orange and cranberry-infused version? Well, you might need to start whipping up a batch at least once a week, especially during the cooler fall months. "Normal cinnamon rolls are already delicious year-round, but adding cranberry and orange flavors to these makes them a really perfect fall or winter treat. I love how the tart cranberries really balance with the sweetness of the frosting," says recipe developer Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking.

So if you're planning a brunch or a holiday spread to serve your family and friends, definitely add this recipe to the list of must-make items. "These would be so great for holidays, like post-Thanksgiving or Christmas breakfast or brunches. You can also prepare these the night before. Once you cut them up and put them in the pan, just cover the top with plastic wrap and let them set in the fridge overnight. The next morning, let them sit out for about 30 minutes, then start with step 10," Morone suggests.