Fall-Worthy Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls With Cream Cheese Frosting Recipe
Cinnamon rolls are the baked good equivalent of a warm hug, and this deliciously spiced variation is even more enticing. Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone shares these fall-worthy pumpkin cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting that will make you eager for cooler weather. Pumpkin and warming spices show up in plenty of treats when fall comes around, and these rolls might just become a new favorite.
"I think that these are one of the best and most delicious things I've ever baked," Morone raves. "The cinnamon rolls are soft and fluffy, and they are filled with the warm spices of cinnamon and pumpkin spice. The tangy and sweet cream cheese frosting is so mouthwatering — I want to put it on everything." This recipe makes a dozen cinnamon rolls, which is perfect if you're hosting friends and family. Leftovers are always welcome, too; just reheat them in the microwave and experience the fresh-out-of-the-oven sensation once again.
Get the ingredients for fall-worthy pumpkin cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting
For the roll dough, you'll need all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, instant yeast, pumpkin pie spice, salt, whole milk (at 110–115 F), unsalted butter (melted and cooled), canned pumpkin puree, and a large egg. Next, to make the filling, get unsalted butter (softened), canned pumpkin puree, light brown sugar, ground cinnamon, and pumpkin pie spice. Finally, to make the icing, grab unsalted butter (softened), cream cheese (at room temperature), powdered sugar, and vanilla extract.
Step 1: Combine the dry dough ingredients
Make the rolls: Mix together the flour, sugar, yeast, pumpkin pie spice, and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer with the dough hook attachment until combined.
Step 2: Add the remaining ingredients and knead
Add the warm milk, melted butter, pumpkin puree, and egg to the bowl. Knead the dough until it forms a ball and is only slightly sticky (8–10 minutes).
Step 3: Grease a bowl
Spray a large, clean bowl with nonstick cooking spray.
Step 4: Transfer the dough to the bowl
Add the dough to the new bowl and cover it with plastic wrap or a towel.
Step 5: Let the dough double
Allow the dough to rise in a warm, draft-free place for about 1 hour, until it doubles in size.
Step 6: Combine the butter and pumpkin puree
Make the filling: In a small bowl, mix together the softened butter and pumpkin puree until smooth. Set aside.
Step 7: Combine the sugar and spices
In a separate small bowl, mix together the brown sugar, cinnamon, and pumpkin spice until combined. Set aside.
Step 8: Roll out the dough
Transfer the risen dough to a well-floured surface and roll it out into a 14x16-inch rectangle.
Step 9: Spread the pumpkin filling on the surface
Spread the pumpkin butter mixture over the dough, leaving about a ½-inch margin around the edges.
Step 10: Top with the sugar
Sprinkle the brown sugar mixture over the dough, then rub the sugar mixture into the butter mixture.
Step 11: Roll the dough into a log
Tightly roll up the dough into a log, rolling from the longest side and placing the seam at the bottom.
Step 12: Cut the log into rolls
Use a serrated knife to cut about 1 inch of dough off of both ends. Then, move to the center to cut the log into two equal pieces. Cut those two pieces in half to create four equal pieces, then cut the four pieces into three slices to create 12 rolls in total.
Step 13: Grease a baking pan
Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.
Step 14: Transfer the rolls to the pan
Place the cinnamon rolls in the greased baking pan and cover with plastic wrap or a warm towel.
Step 15: Let the rolls rise
Let the cinnamon rolls rise for about 45 minutes.
Step 16: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F. Remove the plastic wrap or towel from the pan.
Step 17: Bake
Bake in the preheated oven for 20–25 minutes, until just slightly golden brown on the edges.
Step 18: Combine the butter and cream cheese
While the rolls cool, make the icing: Add the softened butter and cream cheese to the bowl of a stand mixer and beat until combined and smooth.
Step 19: Add the sugar and vanilla
Mix in the powdered sugar and vanilla extract and beat until smooth
Step 20: Frost the cinnamon rolls
Spread the icing over the cinnamon rolls once they have cooled for about 15 minutes.
Step 21: Serve
Serve warm.
Can you make parts of this cinnamon roll recipe ahead of time, and can you keep the dough in the refrigerator?
Since dough recipes typically call for a couple of rising steps, you might wonder if making cinnamon rolls for breakfast means waking up at the crack of dawn. Thankfully, you can easily break up the process. For example, Morone instructs, "You can prepare the dough as indicated and put it in a bowl in the fridge for up to two days. Then, take it out, let it rise, and continue with the recipe."
Alternatively, you can follow the recipe up until the step that calls for placing the rolls on a baking sheet. At this point, just cover the dish with plastic wrap and chill the rolls for up to a day. Before baking them, it's important to remove them from the refrigerator about half an hour before so the dough can come to room temperature. "You can also keep baked and frosted cinnamon rolls in the fridge for up to four days, or leave unfrosted ones out for up to two days before frosting them and eating them," Morone recommends. Then, just give them a quick zap in the microwave to revive them.
Can you mix cinnamon roll dough without a stand mixer?
To make the cinnamon rolls, Morone recommends using a stand mixer to combine the ingredients and knead the dough. However, if your kitchen isn't equipped with a selection of appliances, it's not mandatory for the success of these baked goods. "You can definitely make this recipe without a stand mixer, it just takes a bit more time and effort," Morone says.
Use a whisk to combine the dry ingredients, then swap it for a wooden spoon once you add the liquid ingredients. You'll need to get your hands dirty to properly blend everything together. Morone says, "Knead the dough by hand for at least 10 minutes, until it is only slightly sticky." Finally, for the frosting layer, you can easily use a hand mixer. "Or, if you're really motivated, you can try to whip it up with a whisk," Morone says.