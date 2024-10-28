Fall-Worthy Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls With Cream Cheese Frosting Recipe

Cinnamon rolls are the baked good equivalent of a warm hug, and this deliciously spiced variation is even more enticing. Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone shares these fall-worthy pumpkin cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting that will make you eager for cooler weather. Pumpkin and warming spices show up in plenty of treats when fall comes around, and these rolls might just become a new favorite.

"I think that these are one of the best and most delicious things I've ever baked," Morone raves. "The cinnamon rolls are soft and fluffy, and they are filled with the warm spices of cinnamon and pumpkin spice. The tangy and sweet cream cheese frosting is so mouthwatering — I want to put it on everything." This recipe makes a dozen cinnamon rolls, which is perfect if you're hosting friends and family. Leftovers are always welcome, too; just reheat them in the microwave and experience the fresh-out-of-the-oven sensation once again.