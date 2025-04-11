Why The Pastries At Panera Bread Are Never Made From Scratch

Though the original name of Panera Bread was something entirely different, the restaurant has become synonymous with cafe-style foods and casual business meetings. Warm seasonal soups, convenient sandwiches, and doughy bagels are a few of the brand's staples, there to fill your stomach. However, to those who say that Panera Bread reminds them of hospital cafeteria food, you're not far off the mark, because the chain's "New Era" means that par-baked and frozen pastries are now part of the norm.

In 2024, Nation's Restaurant News (NRN) reported that Panera Bread had begun switching to par-baked and frozen bakery items as a part of its "Bakery of the Future" initiative due to supposed underperformance and falling profits at various fresh dough manufacturing facilities. While some pastries were never made from scratch at Panera, it appears that many locations no longer receive fresh dough from the manufacturing facilities at all, only frozen and par-baked.

Beyond poor margins at these facilities, Panera's previous method of baking fresh dough in the restaurants meant there was always a possibility of over- or under-production of an item. This new strategy, however, means that bakery items, such as pastries, are partially baked at another location, frozen, and transported to Panera restaurants. Though this may sound like a simple business model maneuver, many employees (and customers) are unhappy about what these changes entail.