Cherry Tarts Just Got A Spicy Upgrade With This Recipe

There are a lot of pastry options out there, but most of them tend to be on the sweet side. If you're someone who prefers a little savory with your sweet, these sweet and spicy cherry tarts from recipe developer Jessica Morone are for you. With a flaky puff pastry base, a creamy goat cheese and ricotta filling, and a rich cherry topping, they strike the perfect balance between sweet, tangy, and just a little heat. Unlike traditional fruit tarts that lean sugary, these have a savory backbone thanks to the cheese and a drizzle of hot honey that brings everything together. They're the kind of pastry you can enjoy as an appetizer, a brunch bite, or even alongside a glass of wine.

Morone tells us that she loves these "because they have so much going on flavor-wise, but it all works together — the sweet cherries, the creamy cheese, the flaky pastry, and that spicy-sweet honey drizzle. It's an unexpected combo that just makes sense." The key is that nothing here is too sweet. The cherries have just enough sugar to enhance their natural flavor without turning this into a dessert, the goat cheese adds a bit of tang that keeps everything balanced, and the thyme adds an earthy flavor. Whether you're usually a sweets person or not, these tarts offer something a little different.