Cherry Tarts Just Got A Spicy Upgrade With This Recipe

By Jessica Morone
Stack of sweet and spicy cherry tarts on a plate Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

There are a lot of pastry options out there, but most of them tend to be on the sweet side. If you're someone who prefers a little savory with your sweet, these sweet and spicy cherry tarts from recipe developer Jessica Morone are for you. With a flaky puff pastry base, a creamy goat cheese and ricotta filling, and a rich cherry topping, they strike the perfect balance between sweet, tangy, and just a little heat. Unlike traditional fruit tarts that lean sugary, these have a savory backbone thanks to the cheese and a drizzle of hot honey that brings everything together. They're the kind of pastry you can enjoy as an appetizer, a brunch bite, or even alongside a glass of wine. 

Morone tells us that she loves these "because they have so much going on flavor-wise, but it all works together — the sweet cherries, the creamy cheese, the flaky pastry, and that spicy-sweet honey drizzle. It's an unexpected combo that just makes sense." The key is that nothing here is too sweet. The cherries have just enough sugar to enhance their natural flavor without turning this into a dessert, the goat cheese adds a bit of tang that keeps everything balanced, and the thyme adds an earthy flavor. Whether you're usually a sweets person or not, these tarts offer something a little different. 

Gather the ingredients for these sweet and spicy cherry tarts with hot honey

Ingredients for sweet and spicy cherry tarts with hot honey on a table Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Before you start this recipe you'll have to gather up the ingredients for it. The cherry filling part of this recipe is made with sweet cherries (either fresh or frozen are fine), water, cornstarch, lemon juice, and granulated sugar. The tart base is made with thawed puff pastry. The cheese filling is made with goat cheese, ricotta, chopped thyme, salt, and pepper. You'll also need to make an egg wash with an egg and some water. Finally, for the hot honey component, you will need some hot sauce, honey, and melted butter.

Step 1: Make the cherry filling

Cherry filling ingredients in a saucepan Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

In a medium saucepan, mix together the cherries, water, cornstarch, lemon juice, and sugar until combined.

Step 2: Cook the filling

Cooked cherry filling in a saucepan Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Heat over medium heat, stirring often, until the mixture is lightly boiling, then simmer for about 3 minutes, until the mixture thickens. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool.

Step 3: Roll out the puff pastry

Sheet of puff pastry rolled out on a table Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Place the puff pastry on a lightly floured surface and roll it out until it is a rectangle about 10x14 inches.

Step 4: Cut the pastry into squares

Puff pastry being cut into squares with a knife Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Use a sharp knife to cut the pastry into 12 equal squares.

Step 5: Prepare a baking sheet

Baking sheet lines with a silicone mat Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat.

Step 6: Score the pastry squares

Pastry squares being scored with a knife Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Place the pastry squares onto the prepared baking sheet. Score a square ¼-inch border into each pastry square (making sure not to cut all the way through the pastry), then poke a few holes in the center.

Step 7: Make the cheese filling

Cheese filling being mixed in a bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

In a small bowl, mix together the goat cheese, ricotta, thyme, salt, and pepper until combined and smooth.

Step 8: Spread the cheese filling onto the pastry

Cheese filling on top of a pastry square Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Spoon about 1 teaspoon of the cheese mixture into the center of each puff pastry square and spread it evenly so it is inside of the scored border. Place in the fridge for 30 minutes to chill.

Step 9: Preheat the oven

Oven temperature showing 425 degrees Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 425 F.

Step 10: Add the cherry filling to the tarts

Cherry filling being spooned onto tarts Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Spoon about 1 tablespoon of cherry filling onto the cheese mixture on each tart.

Step 11: Make an egg wash

Egg wash being whisked in a bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Whisk together the egg and water in a small bowl.

Step 12: Brush on the egg wash

Egg wash being brushed onto pastry Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Brush the egg wash around the edges of each puff pastry.

Step 13: Bake

Baked sweet and spicy cherry tarts Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Bake in the preheated oven for about 13–15 minutes, until the pastry has puffed and is golden brown.

Step 14: Make the hot honey

Whisked hot honey in a bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

In a small bowl, whisk together the hot sauce, honey, and melted butter until combined.

Step 15: Drizzle the hot honey over the tarts

Hot honey being drizzled over sweet and spicy cherry tarts Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Drizzle the hot honey over the cherry tarts as desired.

Step 16: Serve

Close-up of sweet and spicy cherry tarts with hot honey Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Serve warm or at room temperature.

Sweet and Spicy Cherry Tarts with Hot Honey Recipe

No Ratings
Print

If you want to level up your regular cherry tarts, consider making this sweet-and-spicy version that features goat cheese, ricotta, and hot honey.

Prep Time
45
minutes
Cook Time
20
minutes
servings
12
tarts
Close up of a stack of cherry tarts
Total time: 1 hour, 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • For the cherries
  • 2 cups sweet cherries (fresh or frozen), pitted
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • ½ tablespoon cornstarch
  • ½ tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • For the pastry
  • 1 sheet puff pastry, thawed according to the package instructions
  • 2 ½ ounces goat cheese, room temperature
  • ¼ cup ricotta
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 1 pinch black pepper
  • For the egg wash
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • For the hot honey
  • 1 tablespoon hot sauce
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and hot

Directions

  1. In a medium saucepan, mix together the cherries, water, cornstarch, lemon juice, and sugar until combined.
  2. Heat over medium heat, stirring often, until the mixture is lightly boiling, then simmer for about 3 minutes, until the mixture thickens. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool.
  3. Place the puff pastry on a lightly floured surface and roll it out until it is a rectangle about 10x14 inches.
  4. Use a sharp knife to cut the pastry into 12 equal squares.
  5. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat.
  6. Place the pastry squares onto the prepared baking sheet. Score a square ¼-inch border into each pastry square (making sure not to cut all the way through the pastry), then poke a few holes in the center.
  7. In a small bowl, mix together the goat cheese, ricotta, thyme, salt, and pepper until combined and smooth.
  8. Spoon about 1 teaspoon of the cheese mixture into the center of each puff pastry square and spread it evenly so it is inside of the scored border. Place in the fridge for 30 minutes to chill.
  9. Preheat the oven to 425 F.
  10. Spoon about 1 tablespoon of cherry filling onto the cheese mixture on each tart.
  11. Whisk together the egg and water in a small bowl.
  12. Brush the egg wash around the edges of each puff pastry.
  13. Bake in the preheated oven for about 13–15 minutes, until the pastry has puffed and is golden brown.
  14. In a small bowl, whisk together the hot sauce, honey, and melted butter until combined.
  15. Drizzle the hot honey over the cherry tarts as desired.
  16. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 107
Total Fat 4.9 g
Saturated Fat 2.7 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 23.7 mg
Total Carbohydrates 14.4 g
Dietary Fiber 0.7 g
Total Sugars 12.1 g
Sodium 89.0 mg
Protein 2.4 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe

How can I change up these sweet and spicy tarts?

Sweet and spicy cherry tarts on a table Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

There are lots of ways to change up these sweet and spicy cherry tarts. If you want to play around with the filling, try swapping the cherries for blueberries, strawberries, or even something like caramelized peaches for a different kind of sweetness. Most types of fruit would work as the "sweet" part of these sweet and spicy tarts. 

The cheese layer could also be adjusted. Brie or feta would add a different flavor than the goat cheese, while cream cheese or mascarpone would be mild and make it extra creamy and can be swapped for the ricotta. You can also experiment with the herbs by using rosemary, basil, or even a little lavender for a floral touch. 

For the hot honey drizzle, switch up the heat by using chili crisp, cayenne, or crushed red pepper flakes instead of hot sauce. You could also mix in a little balsamic vinegar for some depth or replace the butter with a splash of olive oil for a silkier drizzle. If you're feeling adventurous, a smoky honey made with chipotle powder would add a whole new layer of flavor. 

What are some tips to ensure that puff pastry tarts turn out well?

Baked cherry tarts on a table Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

To make sure these sweet and spicy cherry tarts turn out perfectly, start by properly handling your puff pastry. Let it thaw enough so it's easy to work with and doesn't crack, but make sure you don't skip the step to chill it after you add the cheese filling; this helps it puff up beautifully in the oven. When scoring the pastry to create a border, be careful not to cut all the way through. You just want to create a guideline so the edges rise while the center stays slightly lower. And, make sure you poke a few holes inside the scored area. This prevents big air bubbles from forming and helps the base bake evenly. 

Brushing the edges with an egg wash will give them a deep golden color, and baking them on a parchment-lined sheet ensures easy cleanup. Keep an eye on them in the oven, as well, because puff pastry can go from golden to too dark quickly! 

Recommended