Cherry Tarts Just Got A Spicy Upgrade With This Recipe
There are a lot of pastry options out there, but most of them tend to be on the sweet side. If you're someone who prefers a little savory with your sweet, these sweet and spicy cherry tarts from recipe developer Jessica Morone are for you. With a flaky puff pastry base, a creamy goat cheese and ricotta filling, and a rich cherry topping, they strike the perfect balance between sweet, tangy, and just a little heat. Unlike traditional fruit tarts that lean sugary, these have a savory backbone thanks to the cheese and a drizzle of hot honey that brings everything together. They're the kind of pastry you can enjoy as an appetizer, a brunch bite, or even alongside a glass of wine.
Morone tells us that she loves these "because they have so much going on flavor-wise, but it all works together — the sweet cherries, the creamy cheese, the flaky pastry, and that spicy-sweet honey drizzle. It's an unexpected combo that just makes sense." The key is that nothing here is too sweet. The cherries have just enough sugar to enhance their natural flavor without turning this into a dessert, the goat cheese adds a bit of tang that keeps everything balanced, and the thyme adds an earthy flavor. Whether you're usually a sweets person or not, these tarts offer something a little different.
Gather the ingredients for these sweet and spicy cherry tarts with hot honey
Before you start this recipe you'll have to gather up the ingredients for it. The cherry filling part of this recipe is made with sweet cherries (either fresh or frozen are fine), water, cornstarch, lemon juice, and granulated sugar. The tart base is made with thawed puff pastry. The cheese filling is made with goat cheese, ricotta, chopped thyme, salt, and pepper. You'll also need to make an egg wash with an egg and some water. Finally, for the hot honey component, you will need some hot sauce, honey, and melted butter.
Step 1: Make the cherry filling
In a medium saucepan, mix together the cherries, water, cornstarch, lemon juice, and sugar until combined.
Step 2: Cook the filling
Heat over medium heat, stirring often, until the mixture is lightly boiling, then simmer for about 3 minutes, until the mixture thickens. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool.
Step 3: Roll out the puff pastry
Place the puff pastry on a lightly floured surface and roll it out until it is a rectangle about 10x14 inches.
Step 4: Cut the pastry into squares
Use a sharp knife to cut the pastry into 12 equal squares.
Step 5: Prepare a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat.
Step 6: Score the pastry squares
Place the pastry squares onto the prepared baking sheet. Score a square ¼-inch border into each pastry square (making sure not to cut all the way through the pastry), then poke a few holes in the center.
Step 7: Make the cheese filling
In a small bowl, mix together the goat cheese, ricotta, thyme, salt, and pepper until combined and smooth.
Step 8: Spread the cheese filling onto the pastry
Spoon about 1 teaspoon of the cheese mixture into the center of each puff pastry square and spread it evenly so it is inside of the scored border. Place in the fridge for 30 minutes to chill.
Step 9: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 10: Add the cherry filling to the tarts
Spoon about 1 tablespoon of cherry filling onto the cheese mixture on each tart.
Step 11: Make an egg wash
Whisk together the egg and water in a small bowl.
Step 12: Brush on the egg wash
Brush the egg wash around the edges of each puff pastry.
Step 13: Bake
Bake in the preheated oven for about 13–15 minutes, until the pastry has puffed and is golden brown.
Step 14: Make the hot honey
In a small bowl, whisk together the hot sauce, honey, and melted butter until combined.
Step 15: Drizzle the hot honey over the tarts
Drizzle the hot honey over the cherry tarts as desired.
Step 16: Serve
Serve warm or at room temperature.
Ingredients
- For the cherries
- 2 cups sweet cherries (fresh or frozen), pitted
- 2 tablespoons water
- ½ tablespoon cornstarch
- ½ tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- For the pastry
- 1 sheet puff pastry, thawed according to the package instructions
- 2 ½ ounces goat cheese, room temperature
- ¼ cup ricotta
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
- 1 pinch salt
- 1 pinch black pepper
- For the egg wash
- 1 egg
- 1 tablespoon water
- For the hot honey
- 1 tablespoon hot sauce
- 3 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and hot
Directions
- In a medium saucepan, mix together the cherries, water, cornstarch, lemon juice, and sugar until combined.
- Heat over medium heat, stirring often, until the mixture is lightly boiling, then simmer for about 3 minutes, until the mixture thickens. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool.
- Place the puff pastry on a lightly floured surface and roll it out until it is a rectangle about 10x14 inches.
- Use a sharp knife to cut the pastry into 12 equal squares.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat.
- Place the pastry squares onto the prepared baking sheet. Score a square ¼-inch border into each pastry square (making sure not to cut all the way through the pastry), then poke a few holes in the center.
- In a small bowl, mix together the goat cheese, ricotta, thyme, salt, and pepper until combined and smooth.
- Spoon about 1 teaspoon of the cheese mixture into the center of each puff pastry square and spread it evenly so it is inside of the scored border. Place in the fridge for 30 minutes to chill.
- Preheat the oven to 425 F.
- Spoon about 1 tablespoon of cherry filling onto the cheese mixture on each tart.
- Whisk together the egg and water in a small bowl.
- Brush the egg wash around the edges of each puff pastry.
- Bake in the preheated oven for about 13–15 minutes, until the pastry has puffed and is golden brown.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the hot sauce, honey, and melted butter until combined.
- Drizzle the hot honey over the cherry tarts as desired.
- Serve warm or at room temperature.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|107
|Total Fat
|4.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|23.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|14.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.7 g
|Total Sugars
|12.1 g
|Sodium
|89.0 mg
|Protein
|2.4 g
How can I change up these sweet and spicy tarts?
There are lots of ways to change up these sweet and spicy cherry tarts. If you want to play around with the filling, try swapping the cherries for blueberries, strawberries, or even something like caramelized peaches for a different kind of sweetness. Most types of fruit would work as the "sweet" part of these sweet and spicy tarts.
The cheese layer could also be adjusted. Brie or feta would add a different flavor than the goat cheese, while cream cheese or mascarpone would be mild and make it extra creamy and can be swapped for the ricotta. You can also experiment with the herbs by using rosemary, basil, or even a little lavender for a floral touch.
For the hot honey drizzle, switch up the heat by using chili crisp, cayenne, or crushed red pepper flakes instead of hot sauce. You could also mix in a little balsamic vinegar for some depth or replace the butter with a splash of olive oil for a silkier drizzle. If you're feeling adventurous, a smoky honey made with chipotle powder would add a whole new layer of flavor.
What are some tips to ensure that puff pastry tarts turn out well?
To make sure these sweet and spicy cherry tarts turn out perfectly, start by properly handling your puff pastry. Let it thaw enough so it's easy to work with and doesn't crack, but make sure you don't skip the step to chill it after you add the cheese filling; this helps it puff up beautifully in the oven. When scoring the pastry to create a border, be careful not to cut all the way through. You just want to create a guideline so the edges rise while the center stays slightly lower. And, make sure you poke a few holes inside the scored area. This prevents big air bubbles from forming and helps the base bake evenly.
Brushing the edges with an egg wash will give them a deep golden color, and baking them on a parchment-lined sheet ensures easy cleanup. Keep an eye on them in the oven, as well, because puff pastry can go from golden to too dark quickly!