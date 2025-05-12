16 Sandwiches At Panera Bread, Ranked Worst To Best

Panera Bread is an absolute staple in the fast-casual dining scene, and with such an expansive menu, it's pretty obvious why the chain has had such long-standing success. Some go to Panera for its salads and bowls, while others go for the baked goods. Of course, I'd be remiss not to acknowledge Panera Bread's sandwiches, which range from simple tuna salad and decked-out cheesesteaks to limited-edition croissant toast sandwiches.

Though Panera's menu changes quite often, and sandwiches are no exception, it does have some menu mainstays that you can count on being there pretty much anytime you go. To figure out which of Panera's sandwiches are the best of the best, I purchased many of them and put them to the taste test, ultimately ranking them from worst to best. In order to do so, I considered which ones simply tasted the best, had the best filling-to-bread ratios, had particularly tasty sauces or toppings, and ultimately which ones left me impressed and satisfied (or, on the contrary, those that left me utterly disappointed).